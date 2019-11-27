It's Walmart Canada's Biggest Black Friday Event … Ever

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - On any given day, almost 2 million customers shop at Walmart Canada (in-store and online) and on Black Friday that number triples – making it one of the most exciting shopping events of the year.

This week, Walmart Canada is marking its biggest Black Friday ever. Associates have been preparing in stores and online because customers are on the hunt for savings. To trigger excitement with customers, Walmart released its Black Friday flyer earlier than last year. Savings continue this weekend through Cyber Monday.

Facts about Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Customers can enjoy more than 1,000 Black Friday deals in-store and online.

More than 1,000 trailers of Black Friday merchandise will be delivered to stores across the country.

Some of the most popular Black Friday early deals include wireless earbuds, LEGO, fitness trackers, video game systems and baby items, such as car seats.

More than 80% of customers will start their Black Friday shopping within a week of Black Friday.

70% of shoppers read Black Friday/Cyber Monday flyers – above the typical flyer readership.

The Instant Pot sold out within minutes of last year's Black Friday launch.

Customers will make approximately three trips to stores during the Black Friday shopping period.

50% of Canadians will spend an average of $300 on Black Friday purchases.

"Black Friday is an exciting calendar moment for our customers and for Walmart as it kicks off the holiday season frenzy," said Bertrand Loumaye, Chief Merchandising Officer for Walmart Canada. "While customers are looking for the best deals in order to save money and live better, our goal is to reinforce our leadership on value, breadth of offerings, innovative products and customer convenience during the critical holiday shopping period."

The main event in stores and on Walmart.ca

This year, Walmart's Black Friday event starts on Walmart.ca at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 28. In most Walmart stores, the event begins at 6 a.m. local time (8 a.m. in Quebec) on Friday morning (see store or Walmart.ca for store-specific details).

