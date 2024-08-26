Enjoy Tims favourites this fall with a Nutella twist across a delicious line-up of baked goods including a Dream Cookie and Dream Donut topped with Nutella and a Croissant with Nutella.





Sip on some mouthwatering hot and cold beverages made with Nutella, including a chocolate hazelnut flavoured Latte, an Iced Capp topped with Nutella, and a chocolate hazelnut flavoured Cold Brew topped with a layer of cold foam made with Nutella.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Cozy up this fall with the launch of Tim Hortons NEW lineup, serving up a Nutella chocolate hazelnut twist on Tim Hortons classics.

The seasonal debut includes:

It’s time to think outside the jar! This fall, Tim Hortons and Nutella® team up to help Canadians enjoy Nutella in a new way across six classic Tims menu items (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

A Dream Cookie with Nutella - a delicious Nutella filled hazelnut Dream Cookie

A Dream Donut with Nutella - a powered Dream Donut topped with a dollop of Nutella

A Croissant with Nutella - a freshly baked croissant with creamy Nutella spread sprinkled with icing sugar on top

A Latte with Nutella - a chocolate hazelnut latte finished with whipped topping and a drizzle of Nutella

An Iced Capp with Nutella - an Iced Capp with whipped topping and drizzled with Nutella

A Cold Brew with Nutella – Tim Hortons classic 16 hour steeped Cold Brew mixed with a chocolate hazelnut flavour, topped with a layer of cold foam made with Nutella

"Nutella offers a unique taste that Canadians know and love, so we wanted to combine some of our iconic Tims beverages and baked goods to create the ultimate seasonal combination," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"The Nutella lineup at Tims gives guests the perfect opportunity to treat themselves to a delicious snack to help break up their day."

"We have a lot of Nutella fans in Canada and with this delicious lineup of baked goods and beverages, there's something at Tims for everyone to enjoy." says Joanne Farber, Marketing Director Nutella for Ferrero Canada Ltd.

Also returning this fall are Pumpkin Spice favourites, including a Pumpkin Spice latte, a Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, as well as a delicious, soft and fluffy Pumpkin Spice Muffin.

"We're also bringing back some of our fall fan favourites infused with the delicious and comforting flavour of Pumpkin Spice in a selection of hot and cold beverages, like a latte and Iced Capp, along with our iconic, guest favourite, Pumpkin Spice Muffin with cream cheese filling," says Berti.

This season's Nutella and Pumpkin Spice line up is available at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, for delivery or on the Tim Hortons mobile app.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About Nutella

Nutella was created in 1964 by Ferrero. Loved by millions around the world for its unique taste and unmistakable intense flavours, Nutella is made with high-quality ingredients and a meticulous attention to detail. Today, Nutella enjoyed at breakfast tables across the country is proudly made in Canada by Ferrero Canada. An iconic brand easily recognized for its distinctive jar, Nutella is now available in more than 160 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Nutella.com.

