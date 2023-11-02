MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Montréal gastronomy is in the spotlight thanks to MTLàTABLE and its four table d'hôte menus set at reasonable prices—$38, $53, $68 and $83 for a three- or four-course meal—from tomorrow until November 19, 2023. The event is being held at over 135 restaurants across the city, with a variety of new places to discover and great classics to revisit in several vibrant neighbourhoods in the city. There will be something for everyone, regardless of their culinary preferences! Reservations can be made and a list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at www.mtlatable.com . It's a date!

For several years, Montréal's gastronomy has been making a name for itself in Quebec tourism. With its culinary diversity, its new offerings and the wealth of Quebec products, this capital of fine dining certainly knows how to attract visitors. Tourisme Montréal is working very hard to position gastronomy as a flagship product in its priority markets. The Office montréalais de la gastronomie and the MTLàTABLE event were born of the desire to make fine dining one of the city's distinctive, creative signature attractions. At their request, six additional evenings are being offered, with the same four packages.

"Tourisme Montréal invites gourmets from around the world to participate in this exceptional culinary experience in Montréal, where the creativity of local chefs and the passion of our community fuel a celebration of gastronomy like no other. Take this opportunity to savour Montréal with every bite and uncover the hidden treasures of our city. It's an invitation to explore, discover and enjoy. We look forward to welcoming you to MTLàTABLE!"

- Yves Lalumière, President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal

Meet the different gastronomic neighbourhoods of Montréal

Many neighbourhoods are represented in MTLàTABLE this year: Downtown, Old Montréal and the Old Port, Mount Royal, Outremont and Westmount, Plateau-Mont-Royal and Mile End, Rosemont, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and the Olympic District, Little Italy and Villeray, The Village, Les Quartiers du Canal, Pôle des Rapides, Airport and West Island, and Ahuntsic and North of the Island. In each of the participating restaurants, diners will find menus that are representative of the city's gastronomic diversity. With their table d'hôte menus specially created for the event, the chefs will charm fans of the concept as well as those who are new to it.

$38 menus

Choose from among these 24 restaurants: : Aqua E Farina, Aux Quartiers Belle Gueule, BEVO Bar + Pizzeria, Bonheur d'occasion, Brasseur de Montréal, Chez Dévi, East Pan-asiatique, Fugazzi Pizza, Il Bazzali, La Casina, La Catrina Mile End, La Catrina Vieux-Port, La Toxica Montréal, Le Blind Pig, Le Mezz (Hôtel Cantlie), Le Tambour du Ste-Cath, L'Estaminet, Restaurant Kyomi, Restaurant Siam, Ristorante Quattro, Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop, Tsukuyomi Ramen Bois-Franc, Venice MTL Vieux-Montréal et Satu Lagi.

$53 menus

This category offers a choice of 60 restaurants: Ăn Chơi Plaza, Antipode, Archway Verdun, Artigiani Pizzeria & Cucina, Babacool, Bar Tapas Taza Flores, Bar Waverly, Bistro Chez Roger, Bistrot La Fabrique, Bloom Sushi Quartier Des Spectacles, Bloom Sushi St-Paul, Brasserie Bernard, Brasserie Milton, Brasserie T ! Beau Mont, Cabotins, Café Le Petit Flore, Caribou gourmand, Cerise Café Buvette, Côba Sushi, Darna bistroquet, Fiorellino (Laurier), Fiorellino (Notre-Dame), Galaxie Brasserie, Greasy Spoon, Hang, Joséphine, La Bêtise, La Bêtise (Verdun), La Cale - pub zéro déchet, Le Marché Italien Le Richmond, Le Rose-Marie, Le Valois, Le Virunga, Le Wine Room par Pamika, Les Enfants Terribles (Bernard), Les Enfants Terribles (Île-des-Sœurs), Les Enfants Terribles Place Ville Marie, LOV McGill, Mesón, Mikado - Laurier, Osco!, Palomar, Perles et Paddock, Plein Sud, Restaurant ChuChai, Restaurant gaZette Montréal, Restaurant La Raclette, Restaurant La Rose des Sables, Restaurant Mignon (rue Notre-Dame O.), Restaurant Mignon (rue St-Paul O.), Restaurant Rita, Restaurant ZinZin, Rose Ross, Santos, Tapeo Bar à Tapas, Umami Ramen & Izakaya, Vandale, Vieux-Port Steakhouse, Buvette des lumières et Kwizin.

$68 menus

You can choose from 43 of Montréal's most iconic restaurants : Aldea MTL, Alexandre et fils, Bagatelle Bistro, Bistro Tendresse, Bonaparte, Brasserie 701, Chez Lévêque, Chez Victoire, Gaspar, Gaston, Ibérica, IBERICOS Taverne à tapas espagnoles, Jacopo, JAJA, Kitchen Galerie, Kyo Bar Japonais, L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel, Le Boulevardier, Le Butterfly, Le Farsides, Les Canailles, Les Cavistes Restaurant Bar à vin, Maggie Oakes, Magnolia, Méchant Boeuf Bar-Brasserie, Modavie, Monème, Nikkei MTL, Pincette - Bar à homard, Restaurant bar le Kube, Restaurant Bivouac, Restaurant de l'ITHQ, Restaurant H3, Restaurant Kamúy, Restaurant Le Polisson, Restaurant Le Square, Restaurant Leméac, Restaurant Sauvage, Restaurant Tbsp., Saiko Bistrot Izakaya, Stanley, Trattoria Gio et Monsieur B.

$83 menus

Discovery awaits at these 17 restaurants : Bistro La Franquette, Chez Delmo, Garde Côte, Ichigo Ichie Izakaya, Lawrence, Le St-Urbain, Lloyd, Loam Restaurant, Portus360, Ratafia, Renoir, Europea menu spécial présenté par Beaver Hall, Restaurant La Chronique, Sabrosa, Seasalt, Terrasse William Gray et Croisières AML.

MTLàTABLE is proud to be able to count on the support of a partner that's so passionate about gastronomy.

"At American Express, we're passionate about supporting local and connecting our Cardmembers with unforgettable experiences. As presenting partner of MTLàTABLE, we're celebrating Montreal's renowned dining industry and sweetening the deal for our Cardmembers through a special Amex Offer that will be available."

- Gerardo Welter, VP Marketing, American Express Canada

About MTLàTABLE

An initiative of Tourisme Montréal, MTLàTABLE is an opportunity to celebrate Montreal's culinary scene. From November 3-19, the 11th edition of this gourmet event will feature delectable fixed-price menus ($38, $53, $68 and $83) in 135 restaurants. For further information on MTLàTABLE, please visit www.mtlatable.com . MTLàTABLE would like to thank its presenting partner American Express, its media partner La Presse, its partners MAPAQ and Sysco, together with Aliments du Québec, Casino de Montréal de Loto-Québec and Association Restauration Québec.

About Tourisme Montréal

Founded in 1919, Tourisme Montreal is a private non-profit organization that seeks to propel Quebec's largest city into the top ranks of business and leisure tourism destinations worldwide. It also implements innovative outreach strategies with a dual purpose: to offer a high-quality visitor experience and to maximize tourism's economic benefits. Bringing together some 1,000 companies operating directly or indirectly in the tourism sector, Tourisme Montréal plays a key role in managing and developing the city's tourism offer, in addition to speaking out on local economic development, urban and cultural issues. For further information, please visit www.mtl.org .

