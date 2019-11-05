It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year! CTV Celebrates THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE November 17

– Hosted by THE SOCIAL's Melissa Grelo and Marci Ien; YOUR MORNING's Kelsey McEwen returns as parade reporter –

– CTV gets into the holiday spirit with new enchanted winter wonderland forest set design and festive float –

– Visit CTV.ca/Santa for the latest parade news, route change updates, and more –

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV will be rockin' around the Christmas tree this November as the beloved annual broadcast of THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE kicks off the holiday season Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found. Produced by Bell Media Studios, this year the longest-running children's parade in the world features 34 spectacular floats and 20 marching bands. This year's broadcast marks a decade of CTV's ongoing partnership with THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE as the exclusive broadcaster.

Returning to anchor the 90-minute special from the new enchanted winter wonderland set are THE SOCIAL's Melissa Grelo and Marci Ien. YOUR MORNING meteorologist and host Kelsey McEwen returns as the parade's roaming reporter, connecting with families on the ground about their favourite holiday traditions.

The CTV broadcast also brings viewers at home an up-close look at the more than two dozen floats, including the 2019 NBA champions The Toronto Raptors float and a festive float featuring surprise members of the CTV family. It all leads up to the big arrival of Santa Claus at the end of the broadcast!

Continuing the CTV holiday tradition, THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE will also feature celebrity season's greetings from around the world, including music superstars Keith Urban, Bebe Rexha, Niall Horan, Halsey, and more.

An encore presentation of THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE airs Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. ET on CTV. In addition to on-air coverage, CTV's parade-day essential website CTV.ca/Santa returns with all of the latest THE ORIGINAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE news, on-demand access post-broadcast, as well as exclusive video content.



