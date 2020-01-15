It's the morning show with attitude! NOW with Dave Brown debuts February 3 on AMI-audio and AMI-tv

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is thrilled to announce the launch of NOW with Dave Brown. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster and journalist Dave Brown, who is blind, the program airs live weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on AMI-audio and AMI-tv beginning Monday, February 3.

A two-hour news and current events show, NOW with Dave Brown is fearless in how news of the day is addressed, arming listeners and viewers with information about what's going on in their community, their city, their province, their country and their world. The morning program will nationalize regional issues and regionalize national issues, covering the big stories in politics, business, entertainment, social media and sports.

"NOW with Dave Brown is a show for everyone," Dave says. "We're not just thinking inclusivity through a disability lens, but one where everyone is welcome to start their day with us. Diversity is a strength and we want that reflected on air with wide ranging content that we bring to you."

A key component of NOW with Dave Brown is the use of local reporters who represent the blind and partially sighted community from all corners of the country who will not only converse with Dave but will kick off a conversation with his audience.

"NOW with Dave Brown is not just a discussion in the studio," Dave explains. "It's a jumping off point to continue talking about the big issues on and off the air. My biggest hope is that you'll enjoy the show and that we make you think as often as we make you laugh."

"Dave is an outstanding broadcaster," says Andy Frank, Manager of AMI-audio. "His engagement with his guests, contributors and the topics they bring to the show is second to none. Dave has a genuine curiosity about how others view the broad range of topics he covers, and the provocative opinions he shares are always informed."

Dave Brown has over 10 years of broadcast experience.

Early in his career, Dave ran a student radio station in Ottawa, interned at CBC Radio 3 in Vancouver, CBC Radio 1 in Ottawa, Entertainment Tonight Canada and Global News Toronto. Dave's first big on-air opportunity came as a traffic reporter with CBC Radio 1 in Ottawa. For more than three years, commuters started their day with Dave in their ears.

Dave joined AMI in 2015 as a bureau reporter in Ottawa. Since then, he has hosted AMI This Week and produced stories and documentaries for the network. In 2017, Dave and his team launched The Pulse for AMI-audio. The long-form interview show gave Dave a chance to sharpen his interview skills and connect with members of the disability community in Canada and around the world.

AMI-audio content is available as podcasts through all major podcasting apps and platforms.

NOW with Dave Brown airs Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. Eastern on AMI-audio and AMI-tv beginning Monday, February 3.

Follow Dave Brown on Twitter: @davebrownradio

Follow AMI-audio on Twitter: @AMIaudio

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

