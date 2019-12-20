It's the busiest travel day of the holiday season at Toronto Pearson

Holiday travellers can count on Pearson to be fully staffed and ready to assist passengers in the airport. Those travelling today—and any day over the holidays—are recommended to arrive early to give themselves lots of time to check in, pass through security screening and make it to their gate. More security screening tips are available on the Pearson website.

To make the travel experience special for travellers, Pearson has been decorated with colourful holiday decorations and there are many activities to enjoy. Highlights include a selfie photo booth sponsored by Fuji Film, which allows passengers to take a pre-flight photo and print it onsite; a special installment of the popular YYZ Live series, organized in cooperation with the City of Toronto and featuring live musicians playing holiday music; and a children's scavenger hunt booklet.

Passengers can also enter the Cheers to the Holidays contest for a chance to win a $10,000 travel voucher or one of three luxury gift baskets valued at $1,200.

Holiday travel tips:

Leave holiday gifts unwrapped in carry-on luggage, as all packages will be subject to inspection at security checkpoints.

If driving to the airport, reserve a parking spot online and save up to 30 per cent.

Pack smart by using the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA) Carry-on or Checked? tool to find out what items can be packed in carry-on luggage and what needs to go in checked bags

Passengers are reminded that in addition to staff being on hand in the terminal to assist them during the busy holiday travel season, Pearson's new and improved website features a host of self-service options to help when preparing for your trip.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The GTAA's vision is to make Toronto Pearson the best airport in the world. Towards this objective, the GTAA focuses on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and airport employees, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the success of its airline partners. Toronto Pearson served more than 49.5 million passengers in 2018, making it Canada's busiest airport. With 163 international routes, Toronto Pearson is also North America's most internationally connected airport.

