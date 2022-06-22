It's Go Time, Canada! THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Returns July 5 on CTV, as all 10 Teams Revealed

– Season 8 teams include an Olympian, a JUNO Award-winning singer, teachers, personal trainers, a firefighter, a comedian, a motivational speaker, Broadway performers, and more –

– New half-hour special ETALK PRESENTS: THE AMAZING RACE CANADA premieres Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. ET on CTV –

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CTV's mega-hit original series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is back. After crisscrossing the country and covering more than a quarter million kilometres around the world during the past seven seasons, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA makes its triumphant return Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning July 5.

Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery , Season 8 of Canada's favourite summertime adventure continues as an all-new cast of racers head to the starting line to push themselves out of their comfort zones in a non-stop, action-packed expedition. Teams competing this season include an Olympian, a JUNO Award-winning singer, teachers, personal trainers, a firefighter, a comedian, entrepreneurs, a sales representative, a marketing expert, a motivational speaker, and Broadway performers.

Faced with the most intense race of their lives, the teams tackle various challenges with the hope of winning two first-ever Chevrolet Silverado ZR2's, a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two around the world courtesy of GURU Organic Energy, a $250,000 cash prize, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

