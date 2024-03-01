It's Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month & CCRAN is Sounding the Alarm on Inadequate Colorectal Cancer Screening Rates

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.Despite being Canada's second leading cancer killer , 9 out of 10 colorectal cancer cases can be prevented through screening. The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is dedicated to reducing the burden of this devastating disease and is sounding the alarm on inadequate screening rates in Canada.

Since the introduction of colorectal cancer screening programs across the country, there has been a significant decline in colorectal cancer rates in the eligible population: those who are 50 and older and at average risk of developing the disease.Screening works, but only for those who participate.Participation in screening programs ranges from 20% - 51% across Canada: over half of Canadians are missing out on a quick, painless, at-home test that could save their lives.CCRAN calls upon governments, healthcare practitioners, and individuals to take action to save lives and works collectively with diverse stakeholders to improve uptake of screening.

Disturbingly, there is an alarming rise of early-age onset colorectal cancer (EAOCRC) being diagnosed before the age of 50, yet these younger Canadians remain ineligible for screening.Across Canada, individuals under 50 years old frequently face barriers related to detection and diagnosis, leading to the disease often being diagnosed at a later and more lethal stage.Additionally, the disease characteristics tend to be more aggressive in many EAOCRC patients.In response to these findings and the growing number of younger patients seeking support, education, and advocacy, CCRAN has dedicated a mandate to addressing EAOCRC and calls for immediate, comprehensive, and collaborative action from all stakeholders. CCRAN is dedicated to raising awareness of this disease and advocating for lowering the screening age . Screening saves lives and Canadians under 50 years old must be able to avail themselves of life-saving screening tests.

On the organization's commitment to tackling early age onset cancer, President & CEO of CCRAN, Ms. Filomena Servidio-Italiano, stated, "The rise in early age onset cancer rates is deeply concerning and demands urgent action. CCRAN is steadfast in its commitment to addressing this issue comprehensively. Through our initiatives, we aim to provide support, raise awareness, and drive meaningful progress in the fight against early age onset cancer."

Join CCRAN as it unites in its fight against colorectal cancer in the month of March and every month of the year.

About Colorectal Cancer:

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in Canada and the third most diagnosed cancer in men and in women. In 2023, 24,100 Canadians were diagnosed with the disease and 9,300 Canadians died from colorectal cancer. Unfortunately, both cases and deaths are expected to increase beginning in 2030, and this will largely be driven by those currently under 40 years old.

About CCRAN:

Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and wellbeing of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity.

CCRAN has recently expanded its patient-focused mandate to serve a population of patients with cancer outside of the colorectal cancer space through its drug funding review patient evidence submissions, educational events, and advocacy initiatives, to ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

Visit www.ccran.org for more information on the disease, screening, and the patient-focused programs CCRAN delivers across the country.

