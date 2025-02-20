Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) Urges Action from Provincial Governments to Address Medical Laboratory Technologist Shortages

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - A growing shortage of Medical Laboratory Technologists (MLTs) in Canada is jeopardizing timely access to critical test results, including those essential for diagnosing cancer and guiding treatment. The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) expresses deep concern over this escalating shortage.

According to data collected by the Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO), delays experienced within laboratories are reaching unprecedented levels, with 83% of Ontario labs reporting MLT shortages and over half experiencing delays in test reporting as a result. With nearly half of MLTs nearing retirement, the problem is only expected to worsen, threatening the quality and timeliness of patient care across the province. However, this crisis is not isolated to Ontario – MLT shortages are impacting turnaround times across the country.

MLT shortages severely impact the timeliness of cancer diagnosis and treatment pathways, which result in delayed access to life-extending therapies. For cancer patients, even minor delays can lead to disease progression, thus significantly compromising outcomes such as quality of life. Biomarker testing, a critical requisite for precision medicine, provides valuable insights into prognosis and potential targeted therapies. However, MLT shortages threaten the timely completion of these tests, delaying the information oncologists need to tailor treatment plans for their patients.

Only 44% of pathology labs in Ontario are meeting the 14-day target for delivering test results, but even these labs achieve this timeline in fewer than 50% of their cases. This target, set by Cancer Care Ontario, is the standard timeframe within which surgical pathology results, critical for diagnosis and treatment planning, should be completed and shared with healthcare providers. Key findings contributing to the crisis include:

A Workforce Under Strain : With over 300 MLT vacancies in Ontario , coupled with 42% of MLTs nearing retirement, the healthcare system is overwhelmed and under substantial pressure.

: With over 300 MLT vacancies in , coupled with 42% of MLTs nearing retirement, the healthcare system is overwhelmed and under substantial pressure. Increased Testing Demands : Post-pandemic, 88% of labs report higher testing volumes, amplifying the strain on limited staffing resources.

: Post-pandemic, 88% of labs report higher testing volumes, amplifying the strain on limited staffing resources. Widespread Patient Impact: 67% of labs attribute delays in turnaround times to MLT shortages, causing delays in diagnosis and missed or delayed treatment opportunities for patients.

While these statistics highlight the challenges in Ontario, similar trends have emerged across Canada - this is a nationwide issue requiring urgent attention. Nova Scotia is working to expand educational opportunities for students across the province. The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) announced an increase in the number of seats in its MLT training from 40 to 60, which came into effect in September 2024. In addition, in September 2023, a hybrid training program for up to 40 people was introduced, through the province's partnership with the Michener Institute of Education at University Health Network (UHN) to train additional MLTs. While these initiatives are encouraging, they represent only a partial solution. Greater investment and coordinated efforts are essential across Canada to adequately support the profession and, in turn, safeguard the country's healthcare system.

Dr. Michael Carter, a pathologist practicing in Halifax highlights the impact of MLT shortages in his province, "Labs throughout Nova Scotia report difficulty in recruiting MLTs, with few applications received for each job opening. The shortage of appropriately trained people is a problem experienced in different medical labs here in Halifax. We are expecting to post new MLT positions in the Molecular Diagnostics lab in the near future and are anticipating difficulty in attracting candidates, which could negatively impact cancer care in the province."

CCRAN emphasizes the pivotal role that laboratory professionals play in delivering the diagnostic data upon which 70% of medical decisions are based. For cancer patients, delayed laboratory results can have serious consequences, as access to timely diagnosis and targeted treatment is crucial to improving patient longevity and increased quality of life.

Call to Action

Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO) calls for immediate action to strengthen our medical laboratory workforce and safeguard access to critical diagnostic testing, "A shortage in MLTs impacts every aspect of healthcare. Canadians expect test results in a timely manner, to ensure diagnosis and treatment can be prescribed as required. Without a properly staffed MLT workforce, this is not possible."

CCRAN echoes this urgency and calls on provincial and territorial governments across Canada to:

Expand funding for MLT education programs and clinical placements to address the immediate need for skilled professionals. Improve retention strategies to reduce burnout and incentivize experienced staff to remain in the workforce. Expedite investments in rural and remote areas, where shortages are particularly acute.

"The MLT shortage is not just a workforce issue; it is a patient care issue. The ability to deliver timely, accurate, and critical lab results directly impacts the quality-of-care cancer patients receive. Addressing this shortage is essential to improving outcomes and saving lives," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO at CCRAN.

CCRAN is committed to supporting initiatives aimed at resolving these challenges, ensuring that all cancer patients receive the timely care they deserve.

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and wellbeing of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support , education , and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity. CCRAN has recently expanded its patient-focused mandate to serve patients with multiple tumour types through its Health Technology Assessment (HTA) patient evidence submissions, educational events and advocacy initiatives, to ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

