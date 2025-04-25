Canadians Urged to Prioritize Colorectal Cancer Screening and Raise Funds for Colorectal Cancer Patients Ahead of Annual BUMRUN Events

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is calling on Canadians to take charge of their health and rally behind friends and family participating in the upcoming 2025 BUMRUN events. Colorectal cancer continues to impact thousands of lives each year, but early screening can make all the difference, and we can fuel change through community support.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women combined, and it also ranks as the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Canada. While the statistics remain sobering, there is hope. Early detection through regular screening can reduce mortality rates by up to 90%, yet too many cases are still diagnosed in later stages, when treatment becomes more challenging.

"Colorectal cancer screening isn't just about detecting cancer, it's about preventing it," says Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO of CCRAN. "We need to normalize conversations around cancer and empower Canadians to participate in screening programs so that the disease can be detected before symptoms appear."

This year's BUMRUN is more than a 5K walk/run, it's a nationwide movement. Whether you lace up your shoes in Toronto, Calgary, Halifax, Vancouver, or join virtually from your hometown, your steps help fund CCRAN's critical support services for patients and families living with colorectal cancer.



"Even if you are not personally affected by colon cancer, chances are someone in your network has been affected by it." says Dr. Ian Bookman, BUMRUN Founder and Gastroenterologist. "So, I encourage people to join in and support the Bum Run. I think together, we can conquer the stigmas that we still face in society, and it will save lives."

Here's how you can participate:

Register for a local or virtual BUMRUN at www.bumrun.com

Donate to a team or individual participating in the event

Share your support on social media using #BUMRUN2025 and tagging @CCRANORG

Let's make 2025 the year we stop colorectal cancer in its tracks!

About CCRAN:

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group that champions the health and well-being of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer, and others at risk of developing the disease. They provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity.

