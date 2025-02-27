Colorectal Cancer: Screen it, Treat it, Beat it! Join CCRAN in Spreading Awareness This March

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month — an opportunity to amplify the conversation around one of Canada's deadliest yet most preventable cancers. The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is rallying Canadians to act now — whether through participating in screening, raising awareness, or honouring those impacted by colorectal cancer (CRC). Through a series of nationwide initiatives, CCRAN aims to support, educate, and advocate for patients and caregivers, emphasizing the life-saving importance of early detection and proactive health measures.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada, yet it is also one of the most preventable cancers when detected early. In fact, when colon cancer is caught early, 9 out of 10 people with the disease can be cured. Screening plays a crucial role in the early detection and prevention of CRC, as it allows for the identification and removal of precancerous polyps before they develop into cancer. In the early stages of colorectal cancer, many people often do not experience any symptoms. This is why the disease is often referred to as "silent."

Despite the availability of easy and effective screening tests, many Canadians are still not getting screened at recommended intervals. CCRAN urges individuals, especially those over 50 or who have a family history of CRC, to speak with their healthcare providers about appropriate screening options, including stool-based tests (FIT) and colonoscopies. As per current guidelines, individuals between the ages of 50-74 who are at average risk for CRC and are not experiencing symptoms should have a stool test every 2 years. Increased awareness and regular screening can significantly reduce the burden of colorectal cancer and save lives.

Additionally, colorectal cancer is becoming increasingly common in individuals under 50, who fall below the recommended screening age. Young adults should remain vigilant and aware of any potential symptoms, such as rectal bleeding, narrow stools, persistent changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or abdominal pain. CCRAN encourages younger individuals to advocate for their health by discussing any concerns with their healthcare providers and seeking medical diagnosis if symptoms arise.

Patients and caregivers navigating a CRC diagnosis often face significant emotional, psychological and physical challenges. CCRAN is committed to providing support, education, and advocacy to ensure that every patient has access to the care and resources they need. CCRAN's key initiatives for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month include:

March 3 : We Wear Blue for You Day – Canadians are invited to wear blue to show their support for those affected by colorectal cancer. Take photos and share them on social media using the hashtag #WeWearBlueForYou to spread awareness and solidarity.

– Canadians are invited to wear blue to show their support for those affected by colorectal cancer. Take photos and share them on social media using the hashtag #WeWearBlueForYou to spread awareness and solidarity. March 7 : Blue Hearts Day – On this special day, CCRAN encourages the community to post a blue heart on social media to honour those who have faced or continue to live with colorectal cancer. This simple yet powerful gesture helps create a wave of awareness and support nationwide.

– On this special day, CCRAN encourages the community to post a blue heart on social media to honour those who have faced or continue to live with colorectal cancer. This simple yet powerful gesture helps create a wave of awareness and support nationwide. Every Thursday in March: EmpowerED Patient Education Webinar Series – In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, CCRAN will host the EmpowerED Patient Education Webinar Series. These evidence-based sessions are designed to provide critical information and resources to patients and caregivers navigating their CRC journey, exploring novel surgical approaches, common nutritional myths, as well as holistic wellness strategies.

– In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, CCRAN will host the EmpowerED Patient Education Webinar Series. These evidence-based sessions are designed to provide critical information and resources to patients and caregivers navigating their CRC journey, exploring novel surgical approaches, common nutritional myths, as well as holistic wellness strategies. CCRAN's Jumbo Colon - March 20-21: CCRAN's Jumbo Colon will be at the The Wiikwemkong First Nation Health Fair on Manitoulin Island. March 26-27: CCRAN's Jumbo Colon will be at North York General Hospital.

Fundraising for Bumrun – Bumrun is an annual walk/run event occurring in cities across Canada to raise awareness of colorectal cancer and raise funds for CCRAN's patient-focused programs. Register at a city near you today!

"Raising awareness and advocating for colorectal cancer patients is at the heart of everything we do," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO of CCRAN. "By participating in these initiatives, we can empower patients, spread knowledge, and ultimately save lives through early detection and prevention."

CCRAN urges Canadians to take part in these initiatives, prioritize screening, and engage in meaningful conversations about colorectal cancer. For more information on these initiatives and how to get involved, visit www.ccran.org.

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and wellbeing of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support , education , and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity. CCRAN has recently expanded its patient-focused mandate to serve patients with multiple tumour types through its Health Technology Assessment (HTA) patient evidence submissions, educational events, advocacy initiatives, and patient programming to ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

For media inquiries, please contact: Trisha Banerjee, Communications & Education Coordinator, CCRAN at [email protected]