It's a thirteen peat: Tangerine is #1 in Client Satisfaction for 13 years in a row

Tangerine Bank once again leads the pack of midsize banks in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - For the 13th consecutive year, Tangerine Bank topped the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study*. In 2024, Tangerine widened its lead amongst midsize banks in overall Client Satisfaction and saw further gains in Client Trust and Digital Channels performance.

The win cements Tangerine as the most trusted and number one in Personal Banking Customer Satisfaction amongst midsized banks – a testament to the Bank's relentless focus on delivering a simple and convenient everyday banking experience for its Clients.

"We're proud to win lucky number 13, and we have our Clients to thank again," says Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Just like the last 12 years, this recognition only motivates us to continue pushing forward and keep doing what we do best: putting our Clients at the heart of everything we do at one of Canada's leading digital banks."

Tangerine is the only bank to win this award 13 years in a row. This unprecedented win can be attributed to Tangerine's number one ranking in five of the seven study factors, including:

Level of trust

Digital channels

Account offerings meeting my needs

Allowing me to bank how and when I want

Helping to save time or money

The J.D. Power 2024 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study includes responses from 14,460 retail Bank customers in Canada about the qualifying Bank they consider to be their primary financial institution. The study was fielded in two waves in 2024.

*Find more information about the Study here.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a leading digital Bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and more than $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital Banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. Tangerine Bank is the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study as of 2024**. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the Bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under licence.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behaviour, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

**Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2024. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

