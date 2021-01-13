It's a Family Affair as CTV Original Series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT to Premiere Following SUPER BOWL LV, Feb. 7

– Following the special premiere, HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT moves to its regular timeslot, Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning Feb. 14 –

– TV icon and professional contractor Mike Holmes is joined by his daughter Sherry and son Michael as they tackle their most important projects to date over four one-hour episodes –

– HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT also set to join FOX as part of their midseason schedule –

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Holmes family is set to help local heroes continue to make a difference in their communities in the new CTV Original series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT, premiering directly following SUPER BOWL LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app. Following the premiere, HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT moves to its regular Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT timeslot beginning Feb. 14 on CTV, and begins streaming Friday, March 12 on Crave.

Starring TV personality and professional contractor Mike Holmes, along with his daughter Sherry and son Michael, the new inspirational series shows the heart, grit, and determination of the Holmes family as they tackle their most important projects to date. Working with people who are making positive impacts in their communities, each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise these deserving individuals. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth centre, Mike, Sherry, and Michael transform the spaces and help these community heroes so they can continue to make a difference.

As previously announced, Bell Media expanded its partnership with FOX Entertainment completing a deal with the network for their acquisition of HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT, with the series airing on FOX as part of the network's 2020/21 midseason schedule.

"We can't wait to introduce this uplifting new series from the Holmes family to CTV viewers," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media. "This series is making a difference for organizations in Canada, and with worldwide distribution for HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT handled by Bell Media, we look forward to bringing this series to U.S. audiences on FOX, as well as to viewers around the world."

The organizations featured on HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT include Judith Nyman Secondary School (Feb. 7), Solid State (Feb. 14), Working Gear (Feb. 21), and The FORT (March 7).

