Announcement comes at the beginning of global 16 Days of Activism campaign

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Islamic Relief Canada announced today that it will be investing more than half a million dollars to launch an international program fighting gender injustices.

The project, called "The Islamic Gender Justice Declaration", asks Muslim and civil society organisations to pledge their support for a faith-based declaration that aims to tackle injustices Muslim women and girls face due to poor faith literacy, oppressive cultures and structural power imbalances.

Some of these injustices include physical and sexual violence, human trafficking, early marriages and female genital mutilation.

Reyhana Patel, Head of Communications at Islamic Relief Canada says:

"Over the last few years we've been assessing how faith-inspired programs can make a difference in changing attitudes and beliefs on gender equality. The Islamic Gender Justice Declaration provides the religious literacy that is often missing in global discussions on gender, equality and development.

With the Covid-19 pandemic only expected to exacerbate gender imbalances around the world, it's an even more pertinent time to introduce this initiative."

The key goals of the declaration are working toward economic injustice; justice and equity in the family; civil, political and digital rights; equal access to education; protection and health; and transformative leadership. Partners will use the Declaration to guide advocacy, education, training and programs that transform gender norms within Muslim communities.

The four-year project, with a budget of $585,000, will be implemented in Pakistan, Mali, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Kenya, Jordan, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

The project is being launched after two years of consultations with United Nations agencies, male and female faith leaders, youth organizations, civil society actors, donor governments and women's rights organizations.

About Islamic Relief Canada

Islamic Relief Canada is a registered charity in Canada and a prominent Muslim NGO that works in more than 30 countries to provide humanitarian relief and build resilient, prosperous communities. Visit islamicreliefcanada.org for more information.

SOURCE Islamic Relief Canada

