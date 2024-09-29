Lebanese Canadian From GTA Traveling to Lebanon to Assist with Relief Efforts.

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - With Lebanon facing its deadliest days in decades amidst the massive escalation of Israeli airstrikes, Islamic Relief Canada staff has arrived in Lebanon to help with relief efforts.

Osama Rkieh, a Media Production Coordinator at Islamic Relief Canada, is Lebanese-Canadian and decided to take the risky journey to assist with humanitarian efforts and to show his family who still lives there support. " I just arrived in Lebanon and what I'm seeing now is a situation like no other. Airstrikes are continuing throughout the day and night on apartment buildings, medical facilities and areas where civilians are living" He said

In response to recent strikes, Islamic Relief Canada launched an emergency appeal to provide urgent medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, along with food parcels, hygiene kits, blankets, and mattresses for those most affected. Our aid focuses on communities in Nabatieh, Tyre, Bekaa, and Baalbek, where thousands are seeking refuge.

Israel's assaults have forced over 120,000 people from their homes since Monday, adding to those displaced by the escalation over the past year – at least 211,000 people are now displaced across the country. The total death toll exceeds 700 people including dozens of children and thousands have been wounded.

Civilians must be protected at all costs. Islamic Relief Canada calls on the Government of Canada to demand an immediate and lasting ceasefire across the region and for international law to be upheld.

