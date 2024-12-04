Islamic Relief Canada Launches Largest Winter Warmth Campaign to Support Vulnerable Communities Across the Country

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - As frigid winter conditions settle across Canada, an increasing number of Canadians are struggling to make ends meet. In response to this growing crisis, Islamic Relief Canada has launched its 7th annual Winter Warmth Campaign—the largest one yet—to provide critical support to vulnerable communities during this harsh season.

Driven by a team of dedicated volunteers, this national campaign focuses on offering essential aid to those facing the most extreme winter conditions, including the unhoused and economically disadvantaged, in over 29 regions across the country. Volunteers and staff alike are committed to delivering this support with dignity, ensuring those in need receive help in a respectful and compassionate manner.

"Every year, 235,000 Canadians experience homelessness, and over 3.4 million battle poverty, poor living conditions, and food insecurity. As these challenges intensify, we remain committed to making a real difference—aiming to support over 6,000 people across the country this winter," said Hassaan Ghani, Special Projects Manager at Islamic Relief Canada.

Since its inception, the Winter Warmth Campaign has provided vital support to around 35,000 individuals across 25 regions. This year, Islamic Relief continues its mission to meet urgent needs by distributing winter clothing, blankets, hygiene kits, and other essential supplies to more Canadians in need. Over the coming weeks, volunteers across the country will join forces in local communities to assemble and distribute relief kits, ensuring those facing the harsh winter conditions receive the support they need.

About Islamic Relief Canada

Islamic Relief Canada is a humanitarian organization dedicated to alleviating poverty and providing emergency relief both in Canada and abroad. With a focus on sustainable development and social justice, Islamic Relief Canada works to support vulnerable communities through various programs, including those that address homelessness, hunger, and basic needs.

SOURCE Islamic Relief Canada

For more information or for an interview please contact Media Lead, Mashaal Saeed, at 647-919-1580 or at [email protected]