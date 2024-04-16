Irene Jardine Celebrated as Ducks Unlimited Canada's Ontario Volunteer of the Year

Every Moment Matters: Shaping the Future Through Volunteering

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is honoured to announce Irene Jardine as the recipient of the Ontario Volunteer of the Year Award. With unparalleled commitment, Jardine has spearheaded three major fundraising events within a year, raising close to $80,000 for wetland conservation.

From Brigden, Ontario, Jardine's journey with DUC spans decades, starting in the mid-90s. Her dedication has contributed significantly to the fundraising efforts and to the enhancement of local wetlands, creating habitats now home to various species including wood ducks.

Irene Jardine (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Irene first became aware of Ducks Unlimited back in the mid 90's when she was volunteering for the CCGA (Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary). At the time, she was doing water safety presentations for the annual Green Wing Days chaired by Wayne Giberson. "It was a wonderful event that I took our four children to for a number of years," she says. To those who know her, it should come as no surprise that she immediately adds, "It's something I would love to host again in Lambton County!"

In a year where every moment counts more than ever, Irene Jardine's efforts stand out as a beacon of hope and action. Her work underscores the vital role volunteers play in DUC's mission to conserve wetlands for Canada's future.

Aside from bringing both awareness and funding to wetland conservation, it still comes back to the community for Irene. "I am truly blessed to have developed a great group of friends and volunteers within the Sarnia Lambton committee and beyond. It's an honour to be recognized for doing what I enjoy, spending time with people who also enjoy being involved with Ducks Unlimited and supporting wetland stewardship."

Become a volunteer: Inspired by Irene Jardine's dedication? Join us as a volunteer and make a difference in your community.

Join the ranks of extraordinary individuals like Irene and make an impact in our conservation efforts. Visit ducks.ca to learn how you can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

