SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Prime customers in one of Canada's most northern communities, Iqaluit, Nunavut, will now see faster delivery times thanks to expanded service from Amazon. Customers can now receive their items in 3-5 days, compared to the former 15-20 days, just in time for the holiday season. This service, in partnership with Canadian North, will be in addition to the existing way customers receive their orders in the region today.

"Amazon has been servicing Iqaluit for years and we understand the need to provide essential goods and everyday products to the city quickly and at an affordable cost," says Adam Baker VP Global Transportation. "We are proud to work alongside our partners at Canadian North to create a faster experience for our customers in the area, just in time for the holidays."

"For the residents of Iqaluit, fast shipping times aren't just a luxury, they are essential to ensuring our community has access to many of the daily essentials items they need," says Kenneth Bell, Mayor of Iqaluit. "We are grateful that Amazon is using its global scale for good to make a historic, positive change in our city. We could not be more excited to see just how big of an impact Amazon's new expedited shipping services will have on the Iqaluit community, which will support residents, the local economy and small businesses shipping their products to, from and within our city."

The service is available to all Amazon Prime members at no extra cost. The delivery of essential shelf food and other items will be offered independent of Nutrition North Canada.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Amazon.com, Inc., Media Hotline , [email protected] , www.amazon.com/pr

Related Links

http://www.amazon.com

