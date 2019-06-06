Invitation to media - Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development to announce support for local small and medium business working in Canada's steel sector
Jun 06, 2019, 12:34 ET
SAINT-MARTIN, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Rémi Massé, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will announce important new funding for two local steel industry employers.
Date:
Friday, June 7, 2019
Time:
3:00 p.m.
Location:
PJB Industries
36 7e Rue Ouest
Saint-Martin, Quebec
G0M 1B0
Stay connected
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
Visit CED's Media Room
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Contact, Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Source, Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Share this article