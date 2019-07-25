Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Usinage R./G. Français
Jul 25, 2019, 06:00 ET
AMQUI, QC, July 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce financial support to help Usinage R./G. expand and improve the productivity of its plant in Amqui, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
July 26, 2019
Time
2:00 p.m.
Location
Usinage R./G. Inc.
317 Des Forges Street
Amqui, Quebec
G5J 3B3
Stay connected
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
Visit CED's Media Room
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Telephone: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Share this article