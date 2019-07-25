Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Usinage R./G.

AMQUI, QC, July 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce financial support to help Usinage R./G. expand and improve the productivity of its plant in Amqui, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

July 26, 2019

Time

2:00 p.m.

Location

Usinage R./G. Inc.

317 Des Forges Street

Amqui, Quebec

G5J 3B3

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

