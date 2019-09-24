Invitation to Media - Press conference - Announcement of a post-2019 flood recognition event

PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO, QC, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Borough Mayor Dimitrios (Jim) Beis and Borough Council members are inviting media representatives to a press conference to announce an upcoming gigantic free public event to recognize the collective efforts and resilience of people affected, municipal employees, volunteers, partners and the general public during the 2019 flood season.

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019



Time: 11 a.m.



Location: Borough Hall

13665, boulevard de Pierrefonds

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Pierrefonds-Roxboro

For further information: Source and information: Johanne Palladini, Head of the Communications and Citizen Relations Division, Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, 514 626-5116