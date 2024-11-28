Invitation to media - Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada to participate in Grande rencontre de la Maison de l'innovation sociale 2024

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, will participate in the Grande rencontre de la Maison de l'innovation sociale 2024, with its theme of Solving societal challenges: improbable meshes.

She will take the opportunity to discuss social innovation methods as key levers in facing the complex challenges of our time. Recognized for her commitment to sustainable development and inclusivity, the Minister will help decompartmentalize reflections and inspire concrete action for significant change.

If you wish to attend this conversation during the Grande rencontre de la Maison de l'innovation sociale 2024, please contact [email protected].

The Minister's Office has planned for the Minister to be available to converse with media representatives the day of the event. We ask any journalists who would like an interview with her to write to [email protected] by 8 a.m. on November 29, 2024.

Date:

November 29, 2024

Location:

1439 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest

Montréal, Quebec

H3G 1S6

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Jean-Christophe Armstrong, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 343-543-7313, Email: [email protected]