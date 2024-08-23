SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The media are invited to participate in a tour of Inter Fonction along with Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health.

Inter Fonction is a family business that manufactures high-end aluminum and glass interior doors.

Ms. Brière will take the opportunity to announce a CED contribution to the business and will be available to answer the media's questions after the tour.

Date:

Auguste 23, 2024

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Location:

Inter Fonction

175 Rue Oleg-Stanek

Sherbrooke, Quebec

J1L 2V4

Any journalists interested in participating in this tour must confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 10:45 a.m. on August 23, 2024: [email protected]. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]