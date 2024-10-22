Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 I AM signs #7 and #8 Whistler-bound; Granville Island now home to #6, two more landing soon

Each I AM sign symbolizes the resilience, strength, and courageous journey of recovery of the up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations who will take part in the seventh – and first winter hybrid – Invictus Games, from February 8 to 16, 2025, in Vancouver and Whistler.

I AM – the motto of the Invictus Games – is drawn from the poem Invictus by English poet William Ernest Henley: "I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul."

Tomorrow afternoon at 1pm, the first ever permanent I AM sign on a mountain will be installed to sit above the snow line at the Whistler Gondola Midstation at 1,300 meters of elevation. The second I AM sign will greet locals and visitors at the entrance to the Resort Municipality of Whistler at Village Gate Boulevard.

In Vancouver, a new I AM sign has welcomed everyone at the entrance of Granville Island Public Market since Friday, October 22nd and has already been viewed by an estimated 120,000 visitors. Another will stand at attention at the Canadian Armed Forces' Seaforth Armoury at 1650 Burrard Street.

Each sign features a scannable QR code plaque on the reverse to the I AM campaign page at invictusgames.ca/IAM to share stories of strength, courage, and recovery.

In total ten I AM signs will be across the two host cities for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The largest of these, measuring eight feet high, 10 feet in width, weighing almost a ton and illuminated 24/7, is near the Vancouver Convention Center West. Other sign locations include BC Place, the Vancouver International Airport, Hillcrest Community Centre, Devonian Harbour Park near Stanley Park, and at the Inukshuk at English Bay.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8 – 16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

SOURCE Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation

Media contact: Nick Lewis, [email protected], 778-731-1040