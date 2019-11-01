Investors Approve Mergers for Franklin Templeton Funds in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada announced that investors have approved proposed mergers for 11 mutual funds, which were voted on at special meetings held in Toronto today.

Each terminating fund will be merged into the corresponding continuing fund after the close of business on or around the merger date indicated in the table below:

1 This is a taxable merger.



2 Investors in series I did not approve the proposed merger. As a result, the fund's merger will proceed, but Franklin Templeton will terminate its series I shares by redeeming them on or around November 15, 2019, prior to implementing the merger.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisors about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available at 1-800-387-0830 or service@franklintempleton.ca. Please visit franklintempleton.ca for more information on Franklin Templeton funds.



About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$692 billion (over C$917 billion) in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Connect with Franklin Templeton Canada on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog featuring perspectives from Franklin Templeton investment professionals around the world.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, sarah.kingdon@franklintempleton.ca; David Sylvester, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6560, david.sylvester@franklintempleton.ca

Related Links

http://www.franklintempleton.ca

