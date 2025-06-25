TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today introduced its Franklin Core Equity suite of Canadian, U.S. and international strategies. Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund, Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund and Franklin International Core Equity Fund will now be offered as an ETF series and series F for 10 basis points after the management fee waiver*.

The initial offering of the ETF series for each Franklin Core Equity strategy has closed, and they will start trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The details for the ETF series and series F of the strategies are below.

Fund Name Series Ticker Mgmt. Fee Mgmt. Fee Waiver* Admin. Fee Combined

Fee After

Waiver Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund ETF FCRC 0.25 % -0.25 % 0.10 % 0.10 % F

0.25 % -0.25 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund ETF FCRU 0.25 % -0.25 % 0.10 % 0.10 % F

0.25 % -0.25 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Franklin International Core Equity Fund ETF FCRI 0.25 % -0.25 % 0.10 % 0.10 % F

0.25 % -0.25 % 0.10 % 0.10 %

*The management fee will be fully waived until December 31, 2025.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.57 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and fund/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and fund/ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and mutual fund and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against market loss. All investments involve risk, including loss of principal, and there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

