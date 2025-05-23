Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions Français

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of May 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 9, 2025.

Fund Name




    Ticker     




     Type     

Cash 
  Distribution    
 Per Unit   

($)  

 

 

Payment 
   Frequency   

Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO 

Active

0.082593

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series   

FCII 

Active

0.103148

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.049997

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS 

Active

0.059527

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI 

Active

0.056014

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP 

Active

0.044003

Monthly

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA 

Active

0.046493

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD 

Active

0.048440

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC 

Passive

0.052546

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU 

Passive

0.048319

Monthly

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of June 20, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 30, 2025.

Fund Name

     Ticker     

         Type          

 Cash 
  Distribution Per 
 Unit  

 ($)  

  Payment  
       Frequency      

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.139744

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.258735

Quarterly

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM

Passive

0.163361

Semi-annually

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.298833

Semi-annually

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.491028

Semi-annually

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF    

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.124118

Quarterly

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FMID

Smart Beta

0.066365

Quarterly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.54 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2025. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

