TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by fraudsters impersonating CIRO and its predecessor IIROC. These fraudsters use the URLs, ciroo[.]ca and iirocc[.]ca, to deceive investors. It is important to pay close attention to the spelling of the domains, as subtle differences are indicative of fraud. Fraudsters may also create email addresses linked to these domains to scam individuals further.

Fraudsters are becoming very sophisticated in their use of technology, so investors should always independently verify the information they find on the Internet. For example, a list of Canadian securities regulators is available on the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) website. Do not rely on unsolicited information and always check the background, qualifications and disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with CIRO or the CSA by checking the free AdvisorReport for advisors registered with investment dealers, or the CSA's National Registrant Search.

CIRO's Office of the Investor publishes information to help investors keep their investments safe. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam by these domains, or a similar scam, please report it to CIRO and immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-5555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For media inquiries only: Sean Benmor, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, 416-986-7954, [email protected]