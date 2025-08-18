TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in the matter of Calogero (Charlie) Alaimo.

The hearing is open to the public unless the panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: August 19, 2025 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Veritext Toronto

77 King St W Suite 2020, Toronto, ON

Members of the public, who would like to obtain further particulars, should fill out this form.

The hearing concerns allegations that Calogero Alaimo failed to ensure that an investment strategy that he recommended and implemented for the account of a client was suitable based on the essential facts relative to the client.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Alaimo, Calogero – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while Calogero Alaimo was registered as a dealing representative with Royal Mutual Funds Inc. in the Vaughan, Ontario area. Calogero Alaimo is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

