TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 11, 2025, CIRO identified a cybersecurity threat. As a precaution, CIRO proactively shut down some of its systems to ensure their safety and immediately started an investigation. Throughout this time, critical functions remained available.

CIRO's real-time equity market surveillance operations continue as normal, with no active threat in our systems.

The investigation is ongoing and CIRO is working with external cybersecurity and legal experts, and law enforcement.

On August 17, preliminary investigative results indicated that some personal information of member firms and their registered employees was affected. Given the high standard of security that CIRO expects of both itself and its members, we are deeply concerned about this, and know our members will be too. Our priority is to actively investigate which individual registrants may have been affected and once determined, to notify those individuals directly and provide risk mitigation services. More information will be made available in due course.

It is important to note that Canadians' investments are not at risk. CIRO only receives information about a sample of investors through its member compliance functions. If the investigation reveals that any investor's information was affected, CIRO will notify them and provide risk mitigation services.

