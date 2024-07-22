TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Berger Montague (Canada) PC announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the motion court, "Court") approved the class action settlement agreement in Bowles v. Reconnaissance Energy Africa, Ltd. (the "Action")(TSXV: RECO) and (FRA: OXD); CUSIP: 75624R108.

Canadian domestic and foreign based investors that purchased shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa, Ltd. outside of the United States of America are strongly encouraged to participate in the settlement. The U.S. settlement is subject to different material terms.

CLAIMS FOR COMPENSATION MUST BE RECEIVED BY OCTOBER 22, 2024, so please complete a claim form at the following Claim Form hosted by NUVO Claims, Inc.

https://www.nuvoclaims.com/class-action/reconnaissance-africa

FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION OR MINING INVESTOR LAWS, please contact Andrew Morganti by email at [email protected] or by calling him at (647) 576-7840 (Canadian markets) or (202) 948-4745 (U.S. markets).

Berger Montague (Canada) PC was previously known as Morganti & Co., P.C., a law firm that focused upon representing investors in shareholder litigation. The Firm has litigated shareholder claims against many mining companies counsel for investors in Allied Nevada Gold Corp., BP plc, Canacol Energy Ltd., Detour Gold Corp., Ithaca Energy Inc., NovaGold Resources Inc., and Pretium Resources Inc. The Firm understands investors' risks relating to investing in energy and mining companies.

