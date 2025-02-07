INVESTOR ALERT: CANADIAN INVESTORS MAY BE EXCLUDED FROM THE SHAREHOLDER SETTLEMENT WITH BARCLAYS PLC

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border and transatlantic shareholder disputes, reminds investors that the pending shareholder class action against Barclays PLC ("BCS") is limited to investors that purchased Barclays' securities purchased in the United States of America.

Canadians that purchased Barclays PLC's securities between February 18, 2021 and February 14, 2023, on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: "BARC") or within an ETF or Mutual Fund listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange will be excluded from the recently announced USD $19.5 million settlement.

On March 28, 2022, Barclays published news to the markets that it made a material error with its securities relating to a 2019 offering. On May 23, 2022, Barclays acknowledged that it would restate its 2021 annual reports and it had material weaknesses in its Internal Controls over Financial Reporting. On September 15, 2022, Barclays disclosed that it paid over $7 billion dollars to initial investors. Weeks later, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related news that it was taking action against Barclays and that Barclays has admitted to wrong-doing with a payment of a $200 million penalty. Finally, on February 15, 2023, Barclays reported its full 2022 financials and the total cost of prior error as being so bad that it was clawing back compensation paid to certain executives. The value of Barclays' securities dropped 8.5%.

If you are a Canadian based investor please contact us at [email protected] .

Berger Montague (Canada) is a leading Toronto, Ontario based law firm that represents investors in cross-border and transatlantic shareholder disputes. We regularly represent investors across Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Andrew Morganti, licensed to practice law in Ontario, Canada and the District of Columbia, (647) 576-7840 or (202) 948-4745, [email protected]