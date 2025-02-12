INVESTOR ALERT: CANADIAN INVESTORS SEEK CERTIFICATION OF THEIR CLAIMS AGAINST LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border and transatlantic shareholder disputes, reminds investors that the pending shareholder class action against Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: "LICY") is limited to Canadian based investors.

On February 18, 2025, the investor will be serving his motion record in support of class certification as defined as:

All Canadian beneficial owners who acquired Li-Cycle's common shares between February 27, 2023 and the close of trading November 10, 2023, and who continued to hold all or some of those common shares until, at a minimum October 23, 2023, or after November 10, 2023.

On October 23, 2023, LICY published news that it would be halting the construction of the Rochester Hub Project pending a comprehensive review. The value of LICY's common shares dropped by 66%. On November 13, 2023, LICY published its Q3 2023 financial statements and MD&A and disclosed additional negative information about the Rochester Hub Project. The price of LICY's common shares dropped from $1.56 to $0.89, or 42%.

This Canadian class action seeks to treat all Canadian investors equally with common issues and a common measure of damages.

If you are a Canadian based investor please contact us at [email protected] ; or register your interest at our dedicated website for investors to have your voice heard.

Berger Montague (Canada) is a leading Toronto, Ontario based law firm that represents investors in cross-border and transatlantic shareholder disputes. We regularly represent investors across Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Berger Montague (Canada) PC

Andrew Morganti, licensed to practice law in Ontario, Canada and the District of Columbia, (647) 576-7840 or (202) 948-4745, [email protected]