WINDSOR, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Windsor is upgrading its transit system after a joint federal-provincial-municipal investment of more than $117 million.

This was announced today by MP Irek Kusmierczyk, MPP Andrew Dowie, MPP Anthony Leardi, and Transit Windsor's Executive Director, Tyson Cragg.

These upgrades include improved bus stops and terminals, new technologies and a larger fleet.

This investment will also help the city purchase new hybrid electric buses and phase out old diesel ones.

Details about the projects the funding will support can be found in the attached backgrounder.

Quotes

"This is the largest federal investment ever in Windsor's public transit and it comes at the most vital time when demand is growing because our community is growing. I talk to seniors, students, workers and business owners all the time who tell me reliable public transit is critical to their day to day. You see our federal government making historic investments in a modern Transit Windsor, a new bridge, and a new battery plant that is together modernizing how our community moves."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, Ontario is in the middle of the largest transit expansion in North America, as we ensure communities across our province have fast and reliable service for generations to come. Today's investment will bring better, more modern transit to Windsor, helping more workers and families get where they need to go when they need to get there."

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"Transit Windsor lifts barriers to transportation for thousands of Windsorites. Today's provincial investment reflects the strong collaboration that the Government of Ontario maintains with the City of Windsor and the Government of Canada to build transportation options for the residents of Windsor and Tecumseh."

Andrew Dowie, MPP, Windsor--Tecumseh.

"These upgrades to the bus system in Windsor will help students get to class and workers get to work. It's part of our government's nearly $70 billion investment to improve public transportation and support economic growth in communities across Ontario over the next 10 years."

Anthony Leardi, MPP, Essex

"Public Transit is obviously recognized as a necessity, and a key economic driver by all three levels of government, and these investments will go a long way to improving our rider experience. Between the transit terminal expansions and relocations to come, and the renovations to our main garage where our great staff keep the buses rolling smoothly, we're excited to be celebrating this partnership today."

Kieran McKenzie City Councillor and Transit Board Member

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $45,527,116 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support 10 transit projects. The Government of Ontario is contributing $37,935,470 and the City of Windsor is contributing $34,315,651 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program to support 10 transit projects. The Government of is contributing and the is contributing . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion over the next decade to build public transit. The province is also investing $50 million to build a new interchange at Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway. The Banwell interchange will improve access to Canada's first electric vehicle battery plant while also supporting supply chain businesses across Windsor and the new Windsor - Essex hospital.

is investing nearly over the next decade to build public transit. The province is also investing to build a new interchange at Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway. The Banwell interchange will improve access to first electric vehicle battery plant while also supporting supply chain businesses across and the new - hospital. Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

In Ontario , the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream has already approved over 400 projects to improve public transit. The federal government has committed $8.3 billion to the program, and the provincial government has committed $7.3 billion .

, the Investing in Infrastructure Program's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream has already approved over 400 projects to improve public transit. The federal government has committed to the program, and the provincial government has committed . Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the federal government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solution, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

