Investing in transit in rural Nova Scotia

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing more than $2.7 million through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) to support 12 rural transit projects across Nova Scotia.

For Pictou County Transit, Minister Sean Fraser and Mayor Nancy Dicks announced $136,761 to purchase a vehicle that will help them expand service to Trenton, Westville, Pictou, and Pictou Landing First Nation. The other 12 projects include improvements to rural transit services, new vehicles, and supporting infrastructure including bus shelters and stops and charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles.

Minister Fraser also announced more than $1.2 million in baseline funding through the Canadian Public Transit Fund (CPTF) for the Pictou County Transit Authority and the Town of Bridgewater. This funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help advance key improvements to Pictou and Bridgewater's public transit systems. The funding is conditional on these communities submitting capital plans and signing funding agreements.

Finally, he highlighted that new funding opportunities are available for communities around the country under the capital project streams of the Rural Transit Solutions Fund and the Active Transportation Fund. More details about these streams can be found in the links below.

"Public transit is an invaluable part of people's lives. Our announcement today is one example of the investments we're making to improve existing services while planning for the future needs of our communities here at home in Nova Scotia."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"PCT Authority is very pleased and grateful to receive funding for a van which allows for the expansion services into other communities in Pictou County. The operational funding ensures the sustainability of this expansion for years to come. From the beginning, it has been the goal of PCT to expand this very important service to our neighbouring communities."

Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of New Glasgow and Chairperson for the Pictou County Transit Authority

Investing in transit in rural Nova Scotia

The federal government is investing $2,774,333 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to support 12 rural transit initiatives across Nova Scotia.

Project information:

Location Project

Name Project Details Federal Funding Other Funding Amherst, Cumberland Purchase of vehicles for door-to-door, pre-booked service in Cumberland County Purchase 2 hybrid mini vans to add to the existing fleet of 4 vehicles to provide door-to-door pre-booked public transportation in Cumberland County, as well as communities located near the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border in southern New Brunswick. $128,989 $0 Argyle, Yarmouth Purchase of a vehicle for pre-booked, door to door service in the Municipality of the District of Argyle, Yarmouth County Purchase a 9 passenger wheelchair accessible van, a mid-size Plug-in Electric/Gas Hybrid and two charging stations to provide dedicated municipal transportation services for the citizens of the Municipality of Argyle in Yarmouth County. $191,641 $0 Barrington, Clark's Harbour, Lockeport, Shelburne Purchase of vehicles for pre-booked, door-to-door, wheelchair accessible service for the residents in Shelburne County Purchase 4 vehicles (1 electric, 2 hybrid and 1 gas) to expand Sou'West Transit Association's transportation services (pre-booked, door-to-door, and wheelchair accessible service) in Shelburne County. $453,915 $2,584 Bridgewater, Chester, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay Purchase of vehicles to expand on-demand services in the Municipality of the District of Chester Purchase 2 additional vehicles to support and expand the existing on-demand transportation services within the Municipality of the District of Chester, for the members of the community to complete their day-to-day activities. $227,338 $7,607 Bridgewater Construction of two bus shelters for transit riders in Bridgewater Construct two bus shelters to increase comfort and protection for transit riders at busy bus stop locations in Bridgewater. $32,160 $6,030 Clare, Digby Purchase of vehicles to expand fixed route and pre-booked door-to-door accessible services in Digby County Purchase 5 vehicles to expand existing fixed-route and pre-booked door-to-door wheelchair accessible services in Digby County. $455,881* $0 Colchester, Stewiacke, Truro Purchase of vehicles to expand rural transit solution serving Colchester County Purchase an 18 passenger gas operated bus, one 9-passenger gas operated van and two hybrid vans to provide day-to-day transit services (pre-booked and door-to-door accessibility services) in Colchester County and medical transportation to New Glasgow and Halifax. $616,959 $0 Halifax Regional Municipality Purchase of vehicles to expand on-demand services in the St. Margaret's Bay area Purchase 3 hybrid vehicles (a van and 2 SUVs) to expand existing rural on-demand, door-to-door transportation services in the St. Margaret's Bay area of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) to benefit local residents, including senior and youth and help them connect to HRM bus routes. $144,526 $0 Halifax Regional Municipality Purchases to improve transit for the Eastern Shore and the Musquodoboit Valley Purchase 2 hybrid vans (one is a wheelchair accessible) to continue transit services in the communities located from East Ship Harbour to Ecum Secum along the Eastern Shore and the Musquodoboit Valley. $132,296* $0 Neil's Harbour, Victoria Purchase of three vehicles for pre-booked, door-to-door service within and beyond the Municipality of the County of Victoria Purchase two hybrid vehicles and one electric vehicle to expand the dial-a-ride service in the Municipality of the County of Victoria to enable people to carry out their day-to-day activities. $133,867 $7,536 Pictou, Trenton, Westville Purchase of a vehicle for transit services in the communities of Trenton, Westville, Pictou, and Pictou Landing First Nations Purchase a 10-passenger van for transit services in the communities of Trenton, Westville, Pictou, and Pictou Landing First Nations. $136,761 $34,191 Yarmouth Construction of bus shelters and supporting infrastructure to increase accessibility and safety of residents in the Town of Yarmouth Construct five bus shelters and shelter pads to increase accessibility and safety of residents including those with physical and visual impairments located in the Town of Yarmouth. $120,000* $24,500

*Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $ 2,774,333 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to support 12 rural transit initiatives across Nova Scotia .

through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to support 12 rural transit initiatives across . Over ten years, the Pictou County Transit Authority will receive $717,030 and the Town of Bridgewater will receive $486,040 through the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF).

and the will receive through the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF). CPTF is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history and builds on the success of existing transit funds: the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, Zero Emission Transit Fund, and the Active Transportation Fund. Upcoming funding application intakes include:

Active Transportation Fund's Capital Projects stream opens on December 12, 2024 .

. Rural Transit Solutions Fund's Capital Projects stream opens on December 16, 2024 .

. In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Canada Public Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/cptf-ftcc/index-eng.html

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

