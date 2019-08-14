Investing in the Promotion and Preservation of Culture in Seine River First Nation

The Government of Canada supports the cultural heritage of Seine River First Nation

SEINE RIVER FIRST NATION, ON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government is Canada is committed to the advancement of reconciliation by supporting access to cultural infrastructure, and by promoting collaboration in the preservation of Indigenous heritage within their communities.

Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament (Thunder Bay–Rainy River), today announced that the Government of Canada is providing almost $800,000 in funding to Seine River First Nation for two projects that will help improve the promotion and preservation of local culture and heritage. Mr. Rusnak made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Funding of $700,000 is going toward the construction of a multi-use cultural centre. The investment, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will enable Seine River First Nation to complete the construction of a new cultural centre, which will allow residents to come together as a community to share knowledge and enjoy cultural activities.

The new facility will include workshop spaces where traditional skills, crafts and other art activities will be delivered, as well as dedicated exhibition and archival storage areas.

Another $70,000 is being awarded through the Aboriginal Heritage component of the Museums Assistance Program to support the hiring of curatorial and heritage interpretative specialists, who will develop planning documents to inform future program offerings at the cultural centre.

Quotes

"Cultural spaces like the Seine River First Nation Cultural Centre are important gathering places that help forge strong bonds in communities. Our government is proud to help make this project a reality, which will make arts and culture accessible to all members of the community."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"I am proud that our government is supporting Seine River First Nation and the construction of their new cultural centre. Community members of all ages will have access to a wonderful space in which to come together to learn about, celebrate and bolster Seine River's vibrant cultural life."

—Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament (Thunder Bay–Rainy River)

"Seine River First Nation is grateful for the continued support from our local MP Don Rusnak and the financial contribution from Canadian Heritage administering the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. This is certainly a welcomed step towards reconciliation while providing a great opportunity for our community and region alike to celebrate our arts and culture. We recognize that by having our government's support, it allows us to lay down an important foundation for critical programming that will preserve our way of life for all generations, both now and well into the future."

—Chief Tom Johnson, Seine River First Nation

Quick Facts

Construction of the Seine River First Nation Cultural Centre is already underway. When completed, the centre will measure 7,500 square feet.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

The Museums Assistance Program provides funding to Canadian museums and heritage institutions for activities that facilitate Canadians' access to our heritage; foster professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions; and foster the preservation and presentation of Indigenous cultural heritage. The Program has an annual budget of $6.7 million.

