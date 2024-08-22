Investing in the Pikangikum Cultural Learning and Community Centre

PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Pikangikum First Nation is building an accessible, environmentally friendly multi-use facility to support critical needs in the community and bring about long-term positive change. This is supported by a $17-million investment from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

The Cultural Learning and Community Centre will have a daycare providing holistic support of children and their families, an adult learning centre supporting education and skills development, and a community centre providing a range of recreational opportunities to residents that honour Anishinaabe culture and knowledge.

The facility will include geothermal heating, photo electric lighting, and solar panels installed to the roof. The facility will be built to net-zero carbon design standards and be welcoming to all members of the Pikangikum First Nation community and for generations to come.

"The Cultural Learning and Community Centre in Pikangikum First Nation will incorporate traditional Anishinaabe knowledge and provide families with childcare, education, and social programs that will enrich the lives of not just the children – but everyone in the community."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Cultural Learning and Community Centre will fill some crucial gaps for our community, especially our families. The childcare, adult education, food bank, and gathering space all contribute to a better future for our members and our vision of a thriving community."

Shirley Keeper, Chief, Pikangikum First Nation

The federal government is investing $17,049,960 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program launched its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from to . Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

