PICTOU, NS, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Pictou Market Wharf will be less vulnerable to storm surge events and sea level rise after a combined investment of $6 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

This was announced by the Honourable Sean Fraser, MLA Marco MacLeod, and Mayor Jim Ryan.

The Town of Pictou has experienced sea level rise and storm surges that are expected to intensify, with the Market Wharf bearing the brunt of the impact. Infrastructure at the Market Wharf, which includes buildings, wooden structures, sewer, water and storm mains, roads and paths, as well as businesses and personal property, is at risk.

Funding will be used to build a fixed breakwater to replace the floating breakwater, to build a more resilient wharf extension, and to raise the level of these structures along the waterfront in Pictou. Once complete, the project is expected to reduce the risk associated with future sea level rise and storm surges while also reducing the number of people who are left without access to essential services during storm surge events.

"The Pictou Market Wharf is a key part of the town's waterfront area. As Nova Scotia continues to experience more extreme weather events, we have seen that area is vulnerable to storm surge and sea level rise. This new fixed breakwater and improved wharf will help keep residents and properties safe."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Market Wharf is a hub for our boating community and for our community at large, offering so much more than just a place for boats to refuel. This investment will ensure the future of the Market Wharf in the face of the changes we're seeing on our coastlines, so that it can continue to serve as the heart and pride of our waterfront, both for our citizens and our visitors."

Marco MacLeod, MLA for Pictou West, on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The replacement and expansion of Market Wharf and construction of a new permanent breakwater represents an important link in our extensive Waterfront Masterplan.

Completion of this project will enhance opportunities for both community and regional growth by providing expanded marine services and opportunities for boating enthusiasts. We look forward to continuation of the promotion of Pictou as the premier marine destination on the Northumberland Strait. This new re-imagined Market Wharf will also return to its previous position as a place for residents and visitors to gather.

The Town of Pictou is very appreciative of the partnerships we have forged to be able to bring this important project to fruition. Thank you to our Federal and Provincial partners for recognizing this potential within our community."

His Worship Jim Ryan, Mayor of Pictou

The federal government is investing $2.4 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Nova Scotia government is investing $2 million and the Town of Pictou is contributing $1.6 million .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the government is investing and the is contributing . Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.8 billion has been announced for more than 100 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 100 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

