Investing in Quebec's changemakers: The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation launches province-wide support through the new Entwistle Technology Bursary

Historic $1 million gift to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation from Darren and Fiona Entwistle helps Quebec students pursue their ambitions of a post secondary or technical vocation education in technology

MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation® is proud to announce the Entwistle Technology Bursary, a dedicated fund available for Quebec and British Columbia students pursuing post-secondary or technical vocation education in technology. Launched through a $1 million personal donation from Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and Chief Executive Officer and Quebec native, and Fiona Entwistle, who was a member of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Board of Directors for more than seven years, the Entwistle Technology Bursary removes financial barriers to education for students and supports youth who are actively volunteering to drive positive social change in their communities.

"Quebec has played an integral role in TELUS' growth story and, equally, in my own development and leadership journey," said Darren Entwistle. "Indeed, Quebec embodies the essence of TELUS' social purpose ideology in action to help our fellow citizens in the province. This is why we are thrilled to deepen our commitment to Quebec's next generation of innovators through the Entwistle Technology Bursary. Our family is honoured to support talented students in Quebec who are pursuing their dreams in technology while actively giving back to their communities. Quebec has an exceptional pool of young talent, and we believe this bursary will help unlock even greater potential across the province."

In June 2026, Darren was appointed to the Ordre national du Québec, a distinction that reflects his lifelong dedication to advancing technology innovation and community support throughout the province. This recognition underscores the values that drive the Entwistles' philanthropy through organizations such as the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation.

The Entwistle Technology Bursary is designed to support students who are experiencing financial challenges and demonstrate a commitment to driving change in their communities. Based on the Foundation's investment strategy, it is anticipated that the resulting endowment will provide at least 15 additional bursaries annually starting in Fall 2027. The TELUS Student Bursary program has made a significant difference for Quebec students since its launch in 2023. To date, over 130 Quebec students have received bursaries totaling more than $500,000 representing 12 post-secondary institutions across the province. With the addition of the Entwistle Technology Bursary, the Foundation is positioned to expand this impact even further across Quebec.

Empowering the next generation of technology leaders

The true impact of the Entwistle Technology Bursary will be reflected in the stories of the exceptional Quebec students the bursary will support. Together, the Entwistles and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation aim to support even more incredible leaders, similar to these five inspiring, Quebec-based students who have already received the TELUS Student Bursary and who are making a difference in their communities:

Matis , Collège de Bois-de-Boulogne, Science: Matis aspires to enter a university healthcare program to improve medical accessibility for all. Through his commitment to social impact, Matis mentors peers through his school's tutoring program, focusing on supporting student well-being and academic success by providing a safe space for students to manage their feelings and academic challenges.

, Collège de Bois-de-Boulogne, Science: Matis aspires to enter a university healthcare program to improve medical accessibility for all. Through his commitment to social impact, Matis mentors peers through his school's tutoring program, focusing on supporting student well-being and academic success by providing a safe space for students to manage their feelings and academic challenges. Kamil , Concordia University, Electroacoustic Programming: Kamil aims to pursue a Ph.D. at the intersection of music and technology while developing a productivity app, as well as Toplinevaults, a supportive and inclusive community for students and young creatives from all backgrounds. Inspired by his own experience balancing school, personal challenges, and creative goals, Kamil creates spaces where young people can express themselves, connect with peers, and feel supported, while developing tools to help creatives turn inspiration into action through monthly sessions, community storytelling, and partnerships to help young creatives turn inspiration into action while building meaningful relationships and confidence.

, Concordia University, Electroacoustic Programming: Kamil aims to pursue a Ph.D. at the intersection of music and technology while developing a productivity app, as well as Toplinevaults, a supportive and inclusive community for students and young creatives from all backgrounds. Inspired by his own experience balancing school, personal challenges, and creative goals, Kamil creates spaces where young people can express themselves, connect with peers, and feel supported, while developing tools to help creatives turn inspiration into action through monthly sessions, community storytelling, and partnerships to help young creatives turn inspiration into action while building meaningful relationships and confidence. Rania , Université de Montréal, Medicine & Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine: Rania aspires to become a physician-researcher in pediatric oncology to advance cancer treatments. Having recently completed her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine with Honours, she is now entering her first year of medical school. As a pediatric cancer survivor and dedicated advocate for the cause, she organizes major fundraisers for the Charles-Bruneau Foundation and works as a patient partner to integrate patient perspectives into medical research and care.

, Université de Montréal, Medicine & Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine: Rania aspires to become a physician-researcher in pediatric oncology to advance cancer treatments. Having recently completed her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine with Honours, she is now entering her first year of medical school. As a pediatric cancer survivor and dedicated advocate for the cause, she organizes major fundraisers for the Charles-Bruneau Foundation and works as a patient partner to integrate patient perspectives into medical research and care. Elham , Concordia University, Mathematics and Statistics: Elham plans to become a data scientist to solve real-world issues and launch a digital skills training program for marginalized groups. Committed to reducing barriers to STEM education, she has established structured peer study groups and created accessible online tutorials to help students succeed in challenging courses like Calculus, working to eliminate "math anxiety" in her community.

, Concordia University, Mathematics and Statistics: Elham plans to become a data scientist to solve real-world issues and launch a digital skills training program for marginalized groups. Committed to reducing barriers to STEM education, she has established structured peer study groups and created accessible online tutorials to help students succeed in challenging courses like Calculus, working to eliminate "math anxiety" in her community. Chloe, Concordia University, Cell and Molecular Biology: Chloe aspires to become a doctor specializing in oncology to help patients. Beyond her studies, she provides peer mentorship to first-generation university students and actively advocates for environmental sustainability through campus composting initiatives and emissions-reduction programs.

How to apply: Quebec students pursuing post-secondary education can learn more about the TELUS Student Bursary program at friendlyfuture.com/Bursary. Applications for the 2027/28 academic year will open in Spring 2027.

About the TELUS Student Bursary

Since its launch, the TELUS Student Bursary has become one of Canada's most holistic post-secondary student support programs. To date, the Foundation has awarded 2,000 bursaries valued at over $6 million to youth nationwide, with more than 50 percent of recipients being the first in their family to pursue higher education. Beyond financial aid, recipients also receive comprehensive wrap-around support including mental health support through TELUS Health, connectivity through TELUS Internet and Mobility for Good programs, and career development opportunities. With applications already received for the 2026/27 academic year, this generous gift from the Entwistle family will enable more students to receive bursaries starting Fall 2027.

Learn more about the TELUS Student Bursary and how you can also support the next generation of Canadian leaders at friendlyfuture.com/Bursary.

About the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is driven by the conviction that every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential.

As a Canadian registered charity and part of a larger global movement, we're turning that belief into action. Since 2005, the Foundation and TELUS Community Boards have contributed $150 million in funding to over 11,500 charitable initiatives in Canada and around the world, helping to make the future friendly for millions of youth. In Canada, we have provided $140M in grants, and since launch of the TELUS Student Bursary program in 2023, we have also awarded 2,000 bursaries and counting, worth over $6 million, to deserving students nationwide, helping to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a post-secondary education will get one.

Every year, we empower underserved youth, helping them build the skills, confidence, and lasting sense of belonging they need to thrive by funding over 500 grassroots charities and awarding over 500 bursaries. In 2025 alone, our Canadian impact exceeded $10 million in grants and TELUS Student Bursaries, directly supporting critical youth-focused health and education programs and empowering the next generation of changemakers to pursue their post-secondary dreams.

For more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, please visit friendlyfuture.com or follow @FriendlyFutureFoundation on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Grenier

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Friendly Future Foundation