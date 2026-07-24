TELUS transforms legacy telecommunications site into 195 new homes for Nanaimo

Across Canada, demand for rental housing continues to outpace supply. TELUS Living is helping address this challenge by transforming existing TELUS properties into smart, sustainable homes in communities where new housing is needed most.

NANAIMO, BC, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- TELUS Living today opened a new 195-home purpose-built rental community in downtown Nanaimo, transforming a former telecommunications property into smart, sustainable housing that helps address one of Canada's most pressing challenges: increasing rental supply in growing communities. Located at 235 Wallace St, the multi-storey, mixed-use build features 195 purpose-built rental units, providing much-needed housing supply to downtown Nanaimo, while thoughtfully honouring the city's unique coastal identity and heritage.

Grand opening of TELUS Living Nanaimo, located on Wallace Street

The Nanaimo development is part of TELUS' long-term strategy to repurpose legacy telecommunications infrastructure into purpose-built rental housing as the company modernizes its network and completes the transition from copper to PureFibre technology. The Nanaimo community joins TELUS Living's growing portfolio of developments that are transforming underutilized TELUS properties into housing across Canada.

"The Nanaimo development represents exactly what TELUS Living stands for by providing purpose-built rental housing tailored to the specific needs of the community it serves. We've designed 235 Wallace St with Nanaimo's unique character in mind, offering a curated lifestyle that blends a climate-conscious, Zero Carbon Design approach with top-tier wellness and smart-tech amenities," said Manasweeta Bhatia, Vice President of Corporate Real Estate at TELUS. "We shape every TELUS Living project by listening to the community, understanding its unique identity and design needs, and building accordingly. Its central downtown location and proximity to both Vancouver Island University and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital also position it as an ideal home for students, educators, and healthcare workers seeking modern, connected living."

"More housing and good jobs are a win-win for downtown Nanaimo," said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo-Gabriola Island. "Adding to the approximately 1,500 affordable homes our B.C. government has completed and underway in Nanaimo, it's great to see TELUS stepping up with 195 new units. It's been great to see hundreds of construction and indirect jobs in town, and I can't wait to see folks move into their new homes."

"I'm thrilled to see a new rental option in downtown Nanaimo, and especially excited that this conversion was made with sustainability and active transportation in mind," said George Anderson, MLA for Nanaimo-Lantzville. "Ensuring everyone can find homes they can afford in the communities they love requires creative approaches, and I hope to see more creativity like this in the future."

"I'm delighted to celebrate the opening of TELUS Living Nanaimo, a landmark project that strengthens our downtown as a vibrant, inclusive place to live," said Leonard Krog, Mayor of Nanaimo. "This partnership between the City of Nanaimo, our community, and TELUS demonstrates what's possible when we work together toward shared goals. The addition of nearly 200 diverse housing options is exactly what our city needs, and we're excited about the positive impact this will have on our community. TELUS' commitment to our city and investment in our future will contribute to Nanaimo's economic and social vitality."

Situated within walking distance of downtown's vibrant cafes, eclectic Old City Quarter, the iconic Harbourfront Walkway, and a short transit ride from Vancouver Island University and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, the development is architecturally designed to blend classic and contemporary exterior elements. Curated for modern living, the community offers an expansive suite of indoor and outdoor social amenities alongside street-level retail and public art contributions.

Project Highlights:

Smart-Enabled Living : Powered by the TELUS PureFibre network, the custom TELUS Living App provides keyless entry, smart climate control, leak detection, parcel notifications, visitor management, and amenity bookings.

: Powered by the TELUS PureFibre network, the custom TELUS Living App provides keyless entry, smart climate control, leak detection, parcel notifications, visitor management, and amenity bookings. Social & Wellness Amenities: Features a rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen, BBQs, and panoramic views, alongside a state-of-the-art fitness centre and resident lounge.

Features a rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen, BBQs, and panoramic views, alongside a state-of-the-art fitness centre and resident lounge. Pet & Active Lifestyle Ready: Equipped with a dedicated children's outdoor play area, outdoor bark park and pet care station, secure underground parking, bike storage and maintenance facilities.

Equipped with a dedicated children's outdoor play area, outdoor bark park and pet care station, secure underground parking, bike storage and maintenance facilities. Premium Functional Interiors: Studio to three-bedroom layouts include private balconies, individual A/C with Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs) for optimal air quality, Samsung SmartThings appliances, and in-suite laundry.

Studio to three-bedroom layouts include private balconies, individual A/C with Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs) for optimal air quality, Samsung SmartThings appliances, and in-suite laundry. Gold-Standard Sustainability: Sets a Vancouver Island benchmark aligned with Zero Carbon Design standards and Salmon-Safe development guidelines that actively protects local ecosystems.

This opening marks a significant milestone in TELUS Living's mission to transform existing real estate holdings into purpose-built rentals that bridge the housing gap with smart, sustainable, and community-focused developments. As TELUS completes its transition from legacy copper to advanced fibre networks, the company is transforming its historic central offices--which once served as the backbone of B.C.'s phone system--into vibrant, smart, purpose-built rental communities. TELUS Living is breathing new life into these properties to help address Canada's housing crisis. For more details on TELUS Living Nanaimo or to view available floor plans, please visit telusliving.com/nanaimo.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Brandi Rees

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.