Government of Canada invests over $7.3M in projects that will contribute to local business growth.

MONTEBELLO, QC, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, along with Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation, today announced a total of over $7.3M in contributions to support eight promising projects for the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.

The recipients are the Bureau du cinéma et de la télévision des Laurentides inc., Camping Ange-Gardien inc., Fab Structures Inc., Lauzon-Distinctive Hardwood Flooring Inc., Mountain Granite, Montebello Sport Culture, Restaurant le Bistro (Les produits Bistro Montebello) and Top Glaciers Inc.

These CED investments will contribute to the growth of businesses and organizations, whether by supporting them in acquiring new equipment, equipping them to improve their performance, or enhancing their profile. A backgrounder with information on each project is available here.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"My vision for economic development in Quebec is based on strong relationships with businesses in all regions across our province. By supporting entrepreneurs and organizations, we are giving each region the tools they need to prosper and adapt to the challenges of a modern economy. These investments will strengthen the competitiveness of our businesses in the Outaouais and Laurentides regions."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Boosting business development in all regions across the country is essential to build a strong, inclusive economy. With this objective in mind, we are investing in innovative, promising initiatives such as those supported by CED today. Thanks to the synergy among local businesses, economic partners and communities, we are fostering sustainable development to the benefit of all."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services

Quick facts

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Jean-Christophe Armstrong, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 343-543-7313, Email: [email protected]