The Government of Canada supports cultural infrastructure in Greater Sudbury

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces to give everyone better access to arts and heritage.

Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Sudbury), announced today that the Government of Canada is providing $500,000 in funding to the City of Greater Sudbury for the advancement of its Junction East project. Mr. Lefebvre made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, during a virtual media conference to launch the project.

This investment, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will help fund a comprehensive feasibility study for the development of Junction East, a project that will bring together the Greater Sudbury Public Library's central branch, the Art Gallery of Sudbury, and potential partners the Sudbury Theatre Centre and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association.

The study will explore various aspects of architectural planning and includes community consultations prior to the construction of these cultural assets within the Junction East development.

The City of Greater Sudbury will be seeking the community's input into the development of a design for the Junction East building between February and April of 2021. Residents are invited to participate in the first public consultation sessions on February 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. To take part, visit https://overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that the past year has been difficult for cultural institutions across Canada. We are committed to supporting our creative industries and ensuring that our cultural infrastructure lives up to its full potential. We are proud to invest in Junction East, and to enable the local community and its visitors to benefit from a vibrant cultural space that reflects the region's rich heritage."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am very proud that our government is partnering with the City of Greater Sudbury and its partners—the Greater Sudbury Public Library and the Art Gallery of Sudbury—on this transformative project. Like the McEwen School of Architecture and Place des Arts, our government is investing in Sudbury as its downtown continues to grow and prosper."

—Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Sudbury)

"Investing in the Junction East project will help tie spaces of cultural importance together in Nickel Belt–Greater Sudbury. Arts and culture remain a vibrant part of our communities, and this funding will help ensure our local talent and attractions can be accessible and enjoyable for all."

—Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament (Nickel Belt)

"I want to thank Minister Guilbeault and Canadian Heritage for their support of the Junction East Project. Junction East will serve as an inclusive hub for arts, culture, technology and innovation in Greater Sudbury, and this funding will allow us to engage with the public and develop a facility that is truly reflective of the Greater Sudbury community."

—Brian Bigger, Mayor, City of Greater Sudbury

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and feasibility studies for cultural spaces. Since its creation in 2001, the fund has supported more than 1,000 projects, including spaces for performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays and creative hubs.





The Junction East project aligns with the City of Greater Sudbury's cultural plan, which interconnects four strategic directions: creative identity, creative people, creative places and creative economy.





cultural plan, which interconnects four strategic directions: creative identity, creative people, creative places and creative economy. Junction East will purposefully create a space where visitors can further their knowledge and their appreciation for the visual arts, and discover local heritage and stories developed by local creators. Collectively, the co-occupant institutions included in this project attract thousands of visitors each year.

Associated Links

City of Greater Sudbury

Art Gallery of Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Public Library

Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association

Sudbury Theatre Centre

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819-997-7788, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

