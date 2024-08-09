VILLAGE OF DOAKTOWN, NB, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Doaktown is building a new well and water reservoir with an investment of more than $4.9 million from the federal government, the provincial government and the municipality.

Phase 1 consists of planning and preparing for the new well, upgrading the existing well and water treatment plant, and constructing a new pumphouse and access road.

Phase 2 of the project includes the construction of a new water reservoir, and the installation of a standby generator at the new production well. The project will also include the installation of a new well pump and accessories and a new water transmission line between the North and South sides of the Village of Doaktown.

Quotes

"This new well and reservoir will ensure that residents have continued access to clean drinking water. We are committed to investing in infrastructure projects that help communities like Doaktown better meet their local needs."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Creating vibrant and sustainable communities has been a priority for our government from day one. I am very pleased to be here today as your MLA to announce an investment that will directly benefit the residents of Doaktown and position the village for growth."

Mike Dawson, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Southwest Miramichi and Bay du Vin, on behalf of Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $2,948,436 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is investing $1,637,867 and the Village of Doaktown is contributing $327,790 .

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the is contributing . This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, more than 60 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in New Brunswick , with a total federal contribution of more than $202.4 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $104.3 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.htmlhttps://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications, Regional Development Corporation, 506-429-2624, [email protected]