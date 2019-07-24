Investing in Building Housing Research Capacity in Canada: Eight Postdoctoral Fellows to Receive Funding to Conduct Research in Support of the National Housing Strategy

OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - A key component of building Canadian expertise and excellence in housing research is multi-disciplinary research training. This is why Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has partnered with the three federal granting agencies to support postdoctoral fellowships in housing research. This partnership with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Social Sciences and Humanities Council of Canada (SSHRC), and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) is an innovative approach to building capacity in Canada's housing sector.

In collaboration with the three agencies, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), today announced $720,000 in funding for eight postdoctoral fellowships through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) Housing Research Scholarship Program. Funding for successful scholarships are awarded at $45,000 for a 2-year term.

The CMHC Housing Research Scholarship Program targets research in the priority areas of the National Housing Strategy. Recipients of these awards will undertake projects that contribute to the generation of new housing related knowledge that has the potential to lead to intellectual, cultural, social, and economic influence, benefits and impacts for Canadians, including the potential to improve health and well-being. This training is also critical to support the individuals' development towards future careers in housing research, in academia, and beyond.

Quotes:

"Today I am happy to announce the inaugural group of award recipients of the CMHC Housing Research Scholarship Program. Through our exciting new partnership with the three federal granting agencies, we are working together to build housing research capacity through a multi-disciplinary approach, recognizing that the housing challenges we face are complex in nature and require a wide breadth of expertise to address. Congratulations to all of the awards recipients. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and thank you for your important contributions to housing research in Canada." — The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The collaboration between Canada's granting agencies and CHMC will support some of our brightest postdoctoral fellows as they discover new knowledge that can be applied to help Canadians access affordable, sustainable housing that meets their needs. Congratulations to all of today's recipients." — The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

Quick facts:

Funding for Housing Research Scholarship Awards is available to postdoctoral fellows undertaking research projects that address housing related issues identified under the National Housing Strategy's priority areas.

The three federal granting agencies – the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) – are Canada's principle source of research funding for research at universities, colleges, and hospitals. The Housing Research Scholarship Program application process occurs annually through the postdoctoral fellowship competitions of each of the federal granting agencies. These competitions launch annually in June - August.

The National Housing Strategy includes $241 million over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation.

over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

The National Housing Strategy is an ambitious 10-year, $55-billion plan that will reduce or eliminate 530,000 families from housing need across Canada, create 125,000 new housing units, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Backgrounder

CMHC Housing Research Scholarship

2018 Successful Recipients

Recipients Research Institution Contribution (per year for 2 years) Project Title Daniela Aiello Queen's University $45,000 (CMHC-SSHRC) The Contemporary Governance and Colonial Genealogy of Evictions in Vancouver Geoff Bardwell University of British Columbia $45,000 (CMHC-CIHR) Examining housing-based overdose response interventions in Vancouver Jamie Fine University of Toronto $45,000 (CMHC-NSERC) Development of a Crowdsourced HVAC Control System for the Retrofit of Post-War Multi-Unit Residential Buildings Michael Lait University of Northern British Columbia $45,000 (CMHC-SSHRC) Place-based housing policy for the ageing resource frontier: A study of seniors housing needs, housing options, and age-friendly assets in resource-based communities in Northwest British Columbia Katherine Perrott York University $45,000 (CMHC-SSHRC) Densifying the dream: "Missing middle" housing, sustainable suburban growth, and affordability Mohamed Said University of Waterloo $45,000 (CMHC-NSERC) Autonomous Mobile Manipulators for Community Housing Supply, Sustainability and Operation Julien Simard McGill University $45,000 (CMHC-SSHRC) Older tenants from racialized communities facing direct displacement in Montreal: Experiences and strategies Alexa Yakubovich St. Michael's Hospital $45,000 (CMHC-CIHR) Understanding and improving intersectoral service responsiveness to the needs of women and LGBTQ people experiencing intimate partner violence in Canadian urban centres: A mixed-methods study

