PRINCE GEORGE, BC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing more than $156.8 million in eight electrical infrastructure projects across the province to electrify key infrastructure and support a future with more energy efficient and sustainable communities. This funding is provided through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the expansion of clean energy.

BC Hydro's North Coast Electrification initiative will include increasing the transfer capacity of the existing 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission line from Prince George to Terrace by constructing three new capacitor stations along the line. The additional capacity is needed to help meet the growing demand in the region for clean, reliable electricity.

In Surrey and Duncan, BC Hydro will design and construct infrastructure to enable the full electrification of the Surrey Hospital and BC Cancer Centre, and the Cowichan District Hospital. These projects will support the construction of two new hospitals in British Columbia, and will provide both with clean, renewable energy.

In the Peace River region, eight kilometres of new 230-kilvolt transmission line and a new substation will be constructed. This will electrify Westcoast Energy's CS16 facility. Additionally, BC Hydro will electrify the NorthRiver Midstream's Dawson processing facility by connecting them to the province's electricity grid with 10 kilometres of new transmission line that extends from the point of interconnection on the existing line to the processing facility.

Funding will also go towards transmission infrastructure in Hudson's Hope, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John. These projects will support the growing demands of BC Hydro transmission networks and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As the cost of infrastructure upgrades are shared between BC Hydro and project proponents, the funding will also reduce the costs of electrification for major facilities while helping to keep BC Hydro customer rates affordable.

Quotes

"This government is committed to investing in projects that will reduce emissions and support cleaner energy sources to meet the increasing demand for electrical energy across the province. By building greener infrastructure we will improve energy efficiency, and build healthier, more energetic communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"In British Columbia we greatly value the support of the Government of Canada as we work together to build out our electricity grid and advance electrification of our industries, communities and vital facilities like hospitals. With 98% of BC Hydro's generation coming from clean or renewable sources, and the third-lowest electricity rates in North America, electrification is one of our key paths to reducing carbon emissions and building a cleaner, prosperous economy."

The Honourable Adrian Dix, British Columbia Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions

"Electrification remains the most accessible route for our customers to decarbonize. That's why we are committed to expanding the supply of clean electricity throughout British Columbia in the coming years and ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place to deliver power to the homes, businesses, essential services and industries that depend on it. We appreciate the Government of Canada's support in funding these crucial projects."

Chris O'Riley, President and CEO, BC Hydro

Related products

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $156,817,500 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. BC Hydro is contributing $172,917,500 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. BC Hydro is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 164 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $755 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $428 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

