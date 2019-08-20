Investing in Arts and Culture in the Niagara Region

The Government of Canada supports the Shaw Festival Theatre

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces to promote better access to the arts and heritage for everyone is a priority for the Government of Canada.

The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, along with Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament (Niagara Centre), and Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament (St. Catharines), today announced almost $330,000 in funding for the Shaw Festival Theatre. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honorable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

This support, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF), will go toward the purchase and installation of specialized audio equipment for use in the Festival Theatre.



This latest amount comes in addition to the $2.77 million awarded to the Shaw Festival in 2016–2017 through the CCSF to secure theatre upgrades and purchase specialized equipment.



Moreover, since 2015–2016, the Shaw Festival Theatre Endowment Foundation has received almost $2.4 million in funding through the Endowment Incentives component of the Canada Cultural Investment Fund, which encourages Canadians to provide donations to an arts organization's endowment fund. To date, 247 arts organizations have received matching funds.

"Cultural spaces like the Shaw Festival Theatre bring together people of all backgrounds. By supporting the renovation of cultural infrastructure, we are creating good jobs for the middle class, strengthening communities and helping to make arts and culture more accessible for all Canadians."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Tourism is a rapidly-growing sector that showcases Canada's diversity, natural beauty, unique experiences and culture to the world. These investments will ensure that the Shaw Festival will continue to be an important cultural attraction for both residents and international visitors to the region for many years to come."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"We want to thank the Government of Canada for their investment in the Shaw Festival and for their support of the arts in Canada. Already one of the country's strongest arts and culture economic generators, the Shaw Festival delivers more than $200 million each year in economic impact to the Niagara economy. As a recipient of Canada Cultural Spaces funding, the Shaw will be able to better deliver on our artistic programs, support the needs of our audiences, and encourage tourists and visitors to the Niagara region during both our summer and, with the introduction of our holiday stage offerings, winter seasons."

—Tim Jennings, CEO and Executive Director of the Shaw Festival

"The Shaw Festival is an important organization that contributes to the cultural fabric of the Niagara community. I am pleased to see the federal government investing in local organizations to ensure they can continue to deliver quality theatre to be enjoyed by generations."

—Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament (Niagara Centre)

"Each year, the Shaw Festival brings visitors from across North America to Niagara. Supporting the arts is important to the Government of Canada, and it's exciting to see the impact of our investment and the opportunities it presents."

—Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament (St. Catharines)



Since 1962, the Shaw Festival's mandate is to produce plays inspired by the work of famed dramatist George Bernard Shaw (1856–1950). The Festival produces 10 to 12 plays each season, with approximately 725 performances in four theatres, to audiences totaling about 250,000 people annually.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces. Since its creation in 2001, the CCSF has supported more than a thousand projects, including spaces for performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays, and creative hubs.

Budget 2017 proposed to invest $300 million over 10 years to the CCSF to help support the development of Canadian talent, and promote entrepreneurship in the arts and cultural communities. These investments across Canada will help create jobs, boost economic activity, strengthen communities and celebrate Canada's rich cultural scene.

The Canada Cultural Investment Fund encourages private sector investment, partnership and sound business practices to help arts and heritage organizations be better rooted and recognized in their communities. Since 2001, the Endowment Incentives component has provided $269 million to the endowment funds of 247 professional arts organizations in Canada, while the private sector has provided $358 million, for a total of $627 million.

