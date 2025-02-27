COLDBROOK, NS, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - People will have more access to active transportation options after an investment of more than $500,000 from the federal and municipal governments in the Municipality of the County of Kings. This was announced by MP Kody Blois and Mayor Dave Corkum.

With this investment, trailheads and access points to the Harvest Moon Trail will be enhanced, improving active transportation connections to schools, employers, residential areas, restaurants, healthcare facilities and other services. Other active transportation projects in the region include three studies to be conducted on the topics of safe routes to schools, increasing active transportation options in the region, and improving access to active transportation on the Kingston/Greenwood Bridge. Finally, signage designating bicycle routes throughout 62 km of shared roads in the region will be improved.

These projects will result in increased opportunities for residents to engage in active transportation to navigate their rural communities.

"Increasing active transportation options in the Municipality of the County of Kings means that more people will be able to walk safely to more destinations in their community while leaving their cars at home more often. Providing active transportation options is one way the federal government is lowering our carbon footprint in communities across Canada."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Municipality of the County of Kings thanks the Government of Canada for investing in active transportation upgrades in Kings County. This funding will result in new and improved access points, safer connections and strategic expansions within a growing active transportation network anchored by the popular Harvest Moon Trailway — a gateway to schools, recreation destinations, shopping districts, restaurants, and community hubs."

His Worship Dave Corkum, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $333,570 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Municipality of the County of Kings is contributing $168,280 .

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Municipality of the County of Kings is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

Applications from eligible Indigenous recipients are currently being accepted under the Active Transportation Fund's Capital Project stream until April 9, 2025 . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html.

until . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html. In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide $400 million to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The federal government also recently launched its new Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

