WHITBY, ON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Access to health and wellness services in Durham Region is getting a boost of more than $2.3 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Ryan Turnbull and Community Care Durham CEO James Meloche, the investment will transform Community Care Durham's Whitby location into the Community Health and Wellness Centre. A home away from home for residents of Durham Region, the facility will support access to health and wellness services delivered by integrated care teams. The enhanced centre will bring together adult day services, food security programs, a new community kitchen, supports for caregivers and those with mental health needs, nursing services and much more. Improvements include upgrading the flooring to make it more accessible, replacing lighting, enhancing acoustics, installing a living wall, and adding new windows to increase natural light.

Community Care Durham addresses the needs of seniors, food security, mental health, social isolation, and caregiver burnout. This project will help increase program capacity and support more clients to safely and independently age at home.

"We are building a Canada that's fair for everyone which means supporting those in need, regardless of age or ability. Today I'm happy to deliver another federal investment of $2.3M in our community for the building of a community health and wellness hub in Whitby. This innovative one-stop-shop facility run by Community Care Durham will help more seniors and residents access services that promote health and wellness."

Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Community Health and Wellness Centre is something we've been planning for quite some time. Thanks to this investment through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program we are excited to see it become a reality. It will further help us in our mission of Supporting People, Strengthening Community. More than a renovation, it marks the evolution of Community Care Durham."

James Meloche, CEO, Community Care Durham

The federal government is investing $2,324,500 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Community Care Durham will be contributing just under $1 million through fundraising initiatives.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Community Care Durham will be contributing just under through fundraising initiatives. These enhancements are expected to reduce Community Care Durham's Community Health and Wellness Centre's energy consumption by an estimated 37.5% and greenhouse gas emissions by 45.5 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program launched its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

, for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from to . Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program

