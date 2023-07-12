PFL can help investors reduce risk in portfolios and benefit from higher yields in a rising rate environment

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today that the existing management fee on the Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF (PFL) will be reduced from 0.20% to 0.12%. This change will go into effect on September 1, 2023.

PFL currently holds high-quality AAA rated and AA rated1 short-term investment-grade government, agencies or provincial floating rate notes. The coupons paid by these holdings reset regularly resulting in higher coupon payments as interest rates rise. The laddering structure of PFL and short duration of underlying securities may help to reduce the interest-rate sensitivity of a portfolio in the current environment. As a fixed income ETF, PFL offers investors a potential low risk2 investment during periods of rising interest rates.

PFL seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Canada 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index. The index is designed to measure the return of a 1-3 year floating rate note laddered basket of Canadian government, agencies and provinces investment-grade floating-rate notes.

The full waiver of the management fee on PFL, announced by Invesco on July 14, 2022, will end on August 31, 2023.

For additional questions about this change please contact Invesco at 1.800.874.6275 or visit www.invesco.ca.

1. Ratings by S&P.

2. Invesco has rated the volatility of PFL as low. This rating is based on how much PFL's returns have changed from year to year. It does not indicate how volatile PFL will be in the future. The rating can change over time. An ETF with a low risk rating can still lose money.

