TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the launch of Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF (EQLT), the only ETF to offer equally weighted broad Canadian equity exposure, providing the opportunity to diversify exposures as compared to top heavy benchmarks and more concentrated portfolios. EQLT joins Invesco Canada's Equal Weighted ETF Suite in offering investors access to greater diversification through more balanced exposures of an underlying index and reduced concentration risk across several critical equity exposures:

"By offering equal weighted access to companies included in the large-cap segment of the Canadian equity market, EQLT aims to provide investors with a critical vehicle for portfolios in the current market environment," said Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Head ETFs & Index Strategies, Canada. "We have seen significant demand for our current equal weight ETF offerings with our Canadian domiciled Equal Weighted ETF Suite reaching an AUM of about $2.5B1. We're excited to be the only asset manager with an ETF that seeks to replicate the S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index."

The index-based EQLT can serve as a core or complementary Canadian equity exposure, as EQLT seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index. EQLT aims to provide a strategic opportunity for potential capital growth over the long-term while allocating an equal weight to equity investments.

"The EQLT strategy reduces portfolio concentration risk and creates a more balanced portfolio," continued Chiefalo. "The index is a robust option that allows advisors and investors flexibility to express or complement their investment views in Canadian Equity compared to traditional cap-weighted indexes."

EQLT is rebalanced quarterly to keep equal-weight exposure maintained and can create a buy-low/sell-high effect over time. Historically, quarterly rebalancing also offers more stable exposure to sectors and companies compared to the S&P/TSX 60, which may reduce the impact of market bubbles when compared to the S&P/TSX 60.

The initial offering of EQLT has now closed. Units in EQLT will be available for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) when the market opens on April 3, 2025.

1The AUM of the collective Invesco Canada's Equal Weighted ETFs is $2,477,775,663 as of March 17th, 2025.

